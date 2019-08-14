Theft — At 8:22 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report of an employee's stolen wallet at Richelieu, 121 Industrial Drive.
Animal complaint — At 10:04 a.m. Tuesday, police reopened a report of a man feeding seagulls on Gould Street and warned him.
Unwanted person — At 4:12 p.m. Tuesday, someone reported a woman coming to her door and getting into her face about something that went down at her husband's job in the 300 block of North Lincoln Avenue.
EMS request — At 7:48 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report of a man out of it in the lot at Kirsh Foundry, 125 Rowell St. He was intoxicated and taken to the hospital.
Noise complaint — At 12:28 a.m. Wednesday, police received a report of loud music and the smell of marijuana coming from an apartment in the 900 block of North Spring Street. Police made contact with four people, who denied drug usage, and were warned for noise.
Domestic violence — At 1:18 a.m. Wednesday, police received a report that a man had hit a woman near Cooper Street and Roller Avenue. Police made contact with the suspect walking away from the scene. When being brought back to the scene, he kept yelling at the woman and was told to stop. He had thrown a potted plant at her, striking her in the face and leaving a mark. He was cited for disorderly conduct and warned for resisting.
