Beaver Dam Police Beat: Dec. 16-28, 2020

Unwanted person — At 12:15 a.m. Dec. 19, a caller reported someone was hanging from a window and peeking into it in the 200 block of East Maple Avenue. It was a decoration.
Vandalism — At 7:05 a.m. Dec. 22, a caller reported a juvenile comes to their door and steals cigaratte butts and also threw the cigarette can against the door on Judson Drive. The caller also reported a missing package.
Disorderly conduct — At 9:04 p.m. Dec. 23, a caller reported a verbal argument at a location in the 500 block of Madison Street. A man refused to leave and he was pushed out the door. The man was taken to jail for probation hold and resistance.
Family trouble — At 2:46 a.m. Dec. 24, a caller reported a situation involving yelling and an intoxicated person on West Third Street. A man was arrested and taken to jail for disorderly conduct and resistance.
Disorderly conduct — At 9:27 a.m. Dec. 24, a caller reported a man was out of control at a location on South Center Street. The man was counseled.
Vandalism — At 10:17 a.m. Dec. 24, a caller reported an egged vehicle on Lakeview Circle.
Underage drinking — At 9:34 p.m. Dec. 25, a caller reported underage drinking in the 300 block of Madison Street. Police made contact and made notice on the ordinances. Later, the caller reported that a man almost hit them and was back at the location. The suspect was cited for underage drinking and taken to a responsible party.
Domestic disturbance — At 11:17 p.m. Dec. 25, a caller reported the noise of people fighting on North Center Street. One man was taken to jail.
Vandalism — At 1:09 a.m. Sunday, a caller reported a woman ransacked his vehicle and another vehicle on South Spring Street.
Vandalism — At 3:44 a.m. Sunday, a caller reported an egged vehicle on Madison Street.
Vandalism — At 11 a.m. Sunday, a caller reported vandalism to a building on Frances Lane.
Disorderly conduct — At 3:14 p.m. Sunday, an employee at a store on North Spring Street reported that a customer started yelling and recording him on a phone when her refused to sell the customer cigarettes. Police made contact with the man and found he was using a paper ID that was not his to try and buy the cigarettes. He was counseled.
Vandalism — At 10:58 a.m. Monday, an office on North Spring Street reported that a person came in to use the bathroom but was denied use. The person stole four lightbulbs out of a light fixture and left on foot. Later, a business on South Spring Street reported cut light bulbs and damaged string lights to a hanging light display. The incidents were believed to be related.
