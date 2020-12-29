Beaver Dam Police Beat: Dec. 16-28, 2020

Unwanted person — At 12:15 a.m. Dec. 19, a caller reported someone was hanging from a window and peeking into it in the 200 block of East Maple Avenue. It was a decoration.

Vandalism — At 7:05 a.m. Dec. 22, a caller reported a juvenile comes to their door and steals cigaratte butts and also threw the cigarette can against the door on Judson Drive. The caller also reported a missing package.

Disorderly conduct — At 9:04 p.m. Dec. 23, a caller reported a verbal argument at a location in the 500 block of Madison Street. A man refused to leave and he was pushed out the door. The man was taken to jail for probation hold and resistance.

Family trouble — At 2:46 a.m. Dec. 24, a caller reported a situation involving yelling and an intoxicated person on West Third Street. A man was arrested and taken to jail for disorderly conduct and resistance.

Disorderly conduct — At 9:27 a.m. Dec. 24, a caller reported a man was out of control at a location on South Center Street. The man was counseled.

Vandalism — At 10:17 a.m. Dec. 24, a caller reported an egged vehicle on Lakeview Circle.