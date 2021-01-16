Beaver Dam Police Beat: Dec. 29, 2020-Jan. 14, 2021

Road rage — At 1:16 p.m. Dec. 29, a caller reported a road rage incident from the county into the city. Police made contact with the driver in the 600 block of North Spring Street and gave a verbal warning.
Domestic disturbance — At 2:48 p.m. Dec. 30, a caller reported two people arguing in the 300 block of Farwell Road. They admitted to the verbal argument and denied anything was physical.
Theft — At 10:34 p.m. Dec. 30, a caller reported a man was attempting to enter a vehicle in the 300 block of Mary Street. Police were not able to locate the suspect.
Theft — At 5:26 a.m. Dec. 31, a caller reported someone went through an unlocked car in the 400 block of South Center Street. A wallet, a wedding ring and a credit card were missing.
Theft — At 6:57 a.m. Dec. 31, a caller reported someone went through a car in the 400 block of Beaver Street and left a glove behind. One man was arrested on a warrant and taken to jail.
Theft — At 8:21 a.m. Dec. 31, a caller reported theft from an unlocked vehicle in the 100 block of East Mackie Street.
Drugs — At 8:54 p.m. Dec. 31, a caller reported juveniles smoking marijuana in a garage. One man ws arrested and taken to jail on a warrant. One man was arrested for resistance and taken to jail.
Fight — At 2:08 a.m. Jan. 1, a caller reported a fight around North Center Street and West Third Street. Police did not locate anyone fighting.
Fight — At 7:07 a.m. Jan. 1, a caller reported a fight in the 500 block of Madison Street. The parties were separated.
Suspicious behavior — At 9 p.m. Jan. 1, a caller reported someone appeared to be passed out in a vehicle in the 200 block of South Spring Street. The person was just heavily involved with some scratch offs.
Trespassing — At 12:02 a.m. Jan. 2, a caller reported a man he did not know came into his house in the 200 block of West Maple Avenue. The caller punched the man when the man got into the caller’s face. Police made contact with the man who had met a woman at the bar the night before and thought it was her address.
Theft — At 5:11 p.m. Jan. 2, a caller reported theft of two pre-lit Christmas trees in the 800 block of Madison Street.
Disorderly conduct — At 12:47 a.m. Jan. 3, a caller reported a man tried to start a fight in the 200 block of Front Street and shoved the caller and a woman. A man was arrested and taken to jail on probation hold.
Suspicious behavior — At 12:49 a.m. Jan. 3, a caller reported two men were checking doors in the 400 block of First Street. No entry was made. The men tried to fight a business owner.
Suspicious behavior — At 2:21 a.m. Jan. 3, people ran out of a car upon seeing police in the 100 block of Pearl Street. One man was arrested and taken to jail for probation hold, resistance and possessing drug paraphernalia.
Threat — At 12:15 p.m. Jan. 4, a caller reported seeing a man in a vehicle point a gun at two pedestrians after a verbal altercation. Police made contact with the subjects and made citations for disorderly conduct.
Unwanted person — At 1:15 a.m. Jan. 6, a caller requested people be removed from a location in the 500 block of Madison Street. One man was arrested and taken to jail for probation hold. He was cited for resistance and providing a false name. One woman was taken to jail for disorderly conduct and cited for underage drinking and resisting.
Family trouble — At 12:33 a.m. Jan. 8, police responded to a verbal argument in the 300 block of Henry Street. The people involved denied anything physical. One woman was arrested on a warrant and taken to jail.
Disorderly conduct — At 4:47 a.m. Jan. 8, a caller reported a patient was being belligerent with staff at the hospital. The person was discharged and waiting for a ride.Battery — At 6:04 p.m. Jan. 9, a caller reported a dispute over child custody in the 400 block of Carroll Street. A man was cited for battery and two people were warned for disorderly conduct.
Fight — At 2 a.m. Jan. 10, a caller reported a verbal altercation in a parking lot in the 200 block of Front Street. Everyone had cleared out by the time police arrived.
Disorderly conduct — At 1:16 p.m. Jan. 10, a caller reported he pulled into a parking lot near South Center Street and West Davis Street to deliver pizzas when a woman got out and started to yell at and threaten him. The caller was to come into the police station to make a statement.
Disorderly conduct — At 7:43 p.m. Jan. 10, a caller reported a man was banging on doors in the 100 block of East Maple Avenue. The man was intoxicated and the issue was resolved. There was no damage.
Intoxicated driver — At 1:04 a.m. Wednesday, police made contact with the driver of a vehicle doing burnouts around Highway 33 and Crystal Lake Park. The man was cited for disorderly conduct, operating while suspended, OWI and open container. He was taken to jail for bail jumping and resisting arrest. Police had received several calls if a vehicle doing burnouts throughout the city.
Domestic disturbance — At 4:57 a.m. Wednesday, a caller reported a physical argument between two people in the 100 block of East Mackie Street. A man was cited for disorderly conduct.
Family trouble — At 9:21 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a family trouble complaint in the 100 block of Industrial Drive. One man was arrested and taken to jail.
Suspicious behavior — At 12:33 p.m. Wednesday, a caller reported catching someone taking items out of his truck. The person fled on foot. A man was arrested and taken to the hospital after being combative. The man was then taken to jail.
