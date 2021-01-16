Beaver Dam Police Beat: Dec. 29, 2020-Jan. 14, 2021

Family trouble — At 12:33 a.m. Jan. 8, police responded to a verbal argument in the 300 block of Henry Street. The people involved denied anything physical. One woman was arrested on a warrant and taken to jail.

Disorderly conduct — At 4:47 a.m. Jan. 8, a caller reported a patient was being belligerent with staff at the hospital. The person was discharged and waiting for a ride.Battery — At 6:04 p.m. Jan. 9, a caller reported a dispute over child custody in the 400 block of Carroll Street. A man was cited for battery and two people were warned for disorderly conduct.

Fight — At 2 a.m. Jan. 10, a caller reported a verbal altercation in a parking lot in the 200 block of Front Street. Everyone had cleared out by the time police arrived.

Disorderly conduct — At 1:16 p.m. Jan. 10, a caller reported he pulled into a parking lot near South Center Street and West Davis Street to deliver pizzas when a woman got out and started to yell at and threaten him. The caller was to come into the police station to make a statement.