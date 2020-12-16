Beaver Dam Police Beat: Dec. 3-15, 2020

Disorderly conduct — At 1:42 p.m. Dec. 12, a caller reported an upstairs neighbor threw a chair at her door and was yelling. Police made contact with everyone involved and heard conflicting stories.

Theft — At 4:10 p.m. Dec. 12, a caller reported a stolen Amazon package in the block of Judson Drive.

Theft — At 9:08 p.m. Dec. 13, a caller reported theft of money from a wallet at a laundromat in the 800 block of Park Avenue.

Theft — At 2:35 p.m. Monday, a caller reported theft of packages by children who lived in an apartment complex in the 200 block of Industrial Drive. The landlord found the packages and was able to identify the suspect children.

Disorderly conduct — At 4:56 p.m. Monday, a caller reported that a driver was brake checking her and walked up to her vehicle with a gun in his holster in the 100 block of Frances Lane. The driver said the caller cut him off at an intersection and then followed him. He denied pulling his gun from his holster and never pointed or threatened the caller. The driver was warned for disorderly conduct.