Beaver Dam Police Beat: Dec. 3-15, 2020

Vandalism — At 4:36 p.m. Dec. 7, a caller reported a vehicle was egged in the 700 block of Beaver Street.
Vandalism — At 9:15 a.m. Dec. 9, a caller reported a words spray painted on a pole around University Avenue and Henry Street.
Disorderly conduct — At 10:40 a.m. Dec. 9, a caller reported three children yelling at each other around South Lincoln Avenue and Stone Street. Police made contact with two subjects.
Vandalism — At 11:12 a.m. Dec. 11, a caller reported graffiti on a restroom shelter at Lincoln Park.
Vandalism — At 12:53 p.m. Dec. 11, a caller reported graffiti on a building in the 200 block of Cherry Street.
Vandalism — At 6:51 a.m. Dec. 12, a caller reported two slashed tires on a van in the 100 block of East Davis Street.
Disorderly conduct — At 10:40 a.m. Dec. 12, a caller reported a tenant in the 400 block of Beaver Street was out of control, breaking things and yelling. Police counseled the tenant, who was calmed down when officers arrived.
Suspicious activity — At 11:56 a.m. Dec. 12, a caller reported something that looked like blood coming out of a garage door in the 200 block of West Maple Avenue. It turned out to be hydraulic fluid from a busted pump.
Disorderly conduct — At 1:42 p.m. Dec. 12, a caller reported an upstairs neighbor threw a chair at her door and was yelling. Police made contact with everyone involved and heard conflicting stories.
Theft — At 4:10 p.m. Dec. 12, a caller reported a stolen Amazon package in the block of Judson Drive.
Theft — At 9:08 p.m. Dec. 13, a caller reported theft of money from a wallet at a laundromat in the 800 block of Park Avenue.
Theft — At 2:35 p.m. Monday, a caller reported theft of packages by children who lived in an apartment complex in the 200 block of Industrial Drive. The landlord found the packages and was able to identify the suspect children.
Disorderly conduct — At 4:56 p.m. Monday, a caller reported that a driver was brake checking her and walked up to her vehicle with a gun in his holster in the 100 block of Frances Lane. The driver said the caller cut him off at an intersection and then followed him. He denied pulling his gun from his holster and never pointed or threatened the caller. The driver was warned for disorderly conduct.
Theft — At 9:39 a.m. Tuesday, a store in the 100 block of Frances Lane reported that a register was burglarized on Monday. The suspect used a crowbar and was wearing a full face mask.
Vandalism — At 3:11 p.m. Tuesday, a caller reported graffiti sprayed on walls in the 200 block of South Spring Street.
Disorderly conduct — At 6:36 p.m. Tuesday, a caller reported a father was holding down an intoxicated child who was being aggressive and belligerent in the 200 block of North Spring Street. Police made contact with all parties. The juvenile was intoxicated and was to receive a citation for underage alcohol use.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.