Beaver Dam Police Beat: Dec. 30 and 31, 2019-Jan. 1, 2020

Found money — At 11:32 a.m. Monday, somebody reported finding three $100 bills in a parking lot on Frances Lane.
Vandalism — At 1:46 p.m. Monday, somebody reported vehicle was keyed at Nunatak Downtown, 308 S. Center St.
Suspicious behavior — At 2:35 a.m. Tuesday, someone reported a person walked through his yard and jumped a fence on West Street. Officers followed footprints to a location on Center Street and made contact with a man. He said he was getting a ride home from a bar, but started feeling uncomfortable, so he got out of the vehicle and ran through backyards to get home. The complainant did not want to press charges.
Fight — Around 9:31 p.m. Tuesday, police received reports of a party on Haskell Street with underage alcohol drinking and a fight in progress. One man was taken to jail for bail jumping, disorderly conduct and probation hold. Another man was taken to jail for disorderly conduct, resisting and probation hold. Later, police received another report of underage drinking. A male who admitted to drinking was released to his father.
Noise complaint — At 10:48 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a noise complaint on Industrial Drive. An officer heard no noise upon arrival and advised the address of the complaint.
Battery — At 1:46 a.m. Wednesday, police received a report of someone who was suicidal and fighting others at a residence on Pleasant Street. A man was taken to jail for domestic disorderly conduct and battery.
Domestic incident — At 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, a man reported a woman was on video kicking a door and screaming on Elm Street. Police found there were conflicting stories.
Domestic violence — At 12:21 p.m. Wednesday, a woman reported a man wouldn't leave a residence on South Center Street and held her head down and broke things. He was taken to jail for domestic disorderly conduct and bail jumping.
Domestic incident — At 2:36 a.m. Thursday, police received two calls that a man was hitting a woman at a location on West Maple Avenue. Responding officers heard nothing there and saw no signs of distress. The woman called and said she was no longer there and nothing physical happened.
