Beaver Dam Police Beat: Dec. 30 and 31, 2019-Jan. 1, 2020

Found money — At 11:32 a.m. Monday, somebody reported finding three $100 bills in a parking lot on Frances Lane.

Vandalism — At 1:46 p.m. Monday, somebody reported vehicle was keyed at Nunatak Downtown, 308 S. Center St.

Suspicious behavior — At 2:35 a.m. Tuesday, someone reported a person walked through his yard and jumped a fence on West Street. Officers followed footprints to a location on Center Street and made contact with a man. He said he was getting a ride home from a bar, but started feeling uncomfortable, so he got out of the vehicle and ran through backyards to get home. The complainant did not want to press charges.

Fight — Around 9:31 p.m. Tuesday, police received reports of a party on Haskell Street with underage alcohol drinking and a fight in progress. One man was taken to jail for bail jumping, disorderly conduct and probation hold. Another man was taken to jail for disorderly conduct, resisting and probation hold. Later, police received another report of underage drinking. A male who admitted to drinking was released to his father.

