Beaver Dam Police Beat: Dec.9 and 10, 2019

Theft — At 7:34 a.m. Monday, police received a report of a stolen hockey stick from the Family Center, 609 Gould St.

Theft — At 1:49 p.m. Monday, someone reported a gun had been stolen within the past year on York Street.

Vandalism — At 2:50 p.m. Monday, police received a request for extra patrol on Gould Street due to vandalism.

Harassment — At 9:25 p.m. Monday, someone came to the police station with questions about cars honking nearby at the Rogers, 103 E. Maple Ave. Later that night, police received a call about people yelling arguing outside. The people were not located.

Theft — At 12:38 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report of stolen mail on Haskell Street. Police found it was a civil issue.

Domestic incident — At 2:27 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report of a domestic incident on Corporate Drive. Officers were to attempt to locate the subject.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

