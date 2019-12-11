You are the owner of this article.
Beaver Dam Police Beat: Dec.9 and 10, 2019
Beaver Dam Police Beat: Dec.9 and 10, 2019

Theft — At 7:34 a.m. Monday, police received a report of a stolen hockey stick from the Family Center, 609 Gould St.

Theft — At 1:49 p.m. Monday, someone reported a gun had been stolen within the past year on York Street.

Vandalism — At 2:50 p.m. Monday, police received a request for extra patrol on Gould Street due to vandalism.

Harassment — At 9:25 p.m. Monday, someone came to the police station with questions about cars honking nearby at the Rogers, 103 E. Maple Ave. Later that night, police received a call about people yelling arguing outside. The people were not located.

Theft — At 12:38 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report of stolen mail on Haskell Street. Police found it was a civil issue.

Domestic incident — At 2:27 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report of a domestic incident on Corporate Drive. Officers were to attempt to locate the subject.

