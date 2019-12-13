Beaver Dam Police Beat: Dec. 11 and 12, 2019

Fire — At 6 p.m. Wednesday, police received a report of a dryer fire at Laundry Connection, 832 Park Ave. The fire was contained to one dryer and there was a lot of smoke. A customer helped put out the fire.
Welfare check — At 8:41 p.m. Wednesday, police received a report of a child singing outside with no parent around in the 100 block of Haskell Street. Police checked the area and did not locate the child.
Suspicious activity — At 9:39 p.m. Wednesday, someone reported a suspicious vehicle on Martha Street. The driver thought they saw someone they knew.
Disorderly conduct — At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, someone reported a juvenile hitting a parent on North Spring Street.
Window shot — At 5:15 p.m. Thursday, someone reported having a window shot out the previous night on Walnut Street. A storm window and internal window were intact, but a middle window was shattered.
Suspicious activity — At 11:05 p.m. Thursday, a caller reported that people were outside shooting with a pellet gun on South Lincoln Avenue. The caller could not see anyone, but could hear what was happening. Officers did not locate anyone but found objects set up where they were probably shooting.
Unwanted person — At 12:42 a.m. Friday, someone reported a person was refusing to leave Charlie Brown's. 1019 N. Spring St. The person admitted to swearing at the caller. The person was warned for disorderly conduct and advised to leave.
Domestic violence — At 2:14 a.m. Friday, someone reported their fiance threw them to the ground and hit them on Pleasant Street. Police made contact with both parties and they were separated.
