Beaver Dam Police Beat: Dec. 11 and 12, 2019

Fire — At 6 p.m. Wednesday, police received a report of a dryer fire at Laundry Connection, 832 Park Ave. The fire was contained to one dryer and there was a lot of smoke. A customer helped put out the fire.

Welfare check — At 8:41 p.m. Wednesday, police received a report of a child singing outside with no parent around in the 100 block of Haskell Street. Police checked the area and did not locate the child.

Suspicious activity — At 9:39 p.m. Wednesday, someone reported a suspicious vehicle on Martha Street. The driver thought they saw someone they knew.

Disorderly conduct — At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, someone reported a juvenile hitting a parent on North Spring Street.

Window shot — At 5:15 p.m. Thursday, someone reported having a window shot out the previous night on Walnut Street. A storm window and internal window were intact, but a middle window was shattered.