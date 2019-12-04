Theft — At 8:30 a.m. Monday, someone reported theft of keys on Madison Street.
Vandalism — Around 1 p.m. Monday, police took several reports of vehicles that were egged in the Roller Drive area.
Traffic complaint — At 8:08 p.m. Monday, police received a report of people tossing beer cans out of a vehicle and parking weirdly at Walmart, 120 Frances Lane. The driver was taken into custody on a Fond du Lac warrant.
Suspicious activity — At 10:57 a.m. Tuesday, a caller reported someone had been ringing her doorbell on Baker Boulevard for two nights before the caller received phone calls. The caller was to notify police when it was happening.
Welfare check — Around noon Tuesday, police received reports of a half-dressed man who walked out of a field around Mary Ann Road and Seippel Boulevard and fell several times. He was taken to jail on a probation hold.
Neighbor dispute — At 8:57 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report of a neighbor who was drunk and talking loudly in his own apartment on Judson Drive.
Fight — At 10:11 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report of a fight at Super 8, 711 Park Ave. Police made contact with parties from Minnesota and found the fight started off as a joke. One person cut his hand. No one wanted to press charges.
Disorderly conduct — At 3:34 a.m. Wednesday, police received a report of a man who caused damage in an apartment on East Maple Avenue. Police did not locate him. He could be charged with disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
