Social media complaint — At 8:49 a.m. Wednesday, a business owner called police over social media posts about the store on North Spring Street.
Vandalism — At 9:52 a.m. Thursday, someone reported bus windows were shot with a BB gun on Corporate Drive at an unknown time.
Theft — At 7:01 p.m. Thursday, someone reported theft of a TV on Haskell Street.
Suspicious activity — At 7:20 p.m. Thursday, someone reported a person was inside their house when they got home on Burchard Street. Responding officers did not locate anyone.
Suspicious activity — At 1:17 a.m. Friday, someone reported two people trying to enter a vehicle on East Davis Street. The subjects were not located. The vehicle was not damaged and nothing was taken.
Theft — At 10:30 a.m. Friday, someone reported theft of cigarettes from BP, 700 N. Spring St., in October.
Threat — At 12:05 p.m. Friday, someone reported a subject threatening to break windows at Johnny's Lounge, 519 Madison St.
Theft — At 12:05 p.m. Friday, someone reported her purse was stolen from a cart at Family Dollar, 715 N. Spring St.
Theft — At 4:32 p.m. Friday, someone reported her mother's medication was stolen on North Spring Street.
You have free articles remaining.
Burglary — At 8:45 p.m. Friday, police checked an area in the town of Beaver Dam for someone who may have tried to break into a house.
Trespassing — At 9:30 p.m. Friday, police received a report of people trying to enter the gated area at the old Lakeview Hospital, 208 LaCrosse St. Police did not believe anyone gained entry.
Fight — At 12:13 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a physical fight at Tower Lanes, 1660 N. Spring St. that started after someone was asked to leave. The suspect left before officers arrived but was later located. One person involved refused to press charges. Police were to review footage of the incident and forward the report to the district attorney.
Domestic disturbance — At 4:52 a.m. Saturday, a child reported a domestic incident between parents on Lakecrest Drive. A man was taken to jail for domestic disorderly conduct.
Disorderly conduct — At 10:55 a.m. Saturday, a employee at Walmart, 120 Frances Lane, reported a man and a woman were standing at the store entrance and swearing at customers. They were removed and given a verbal warning for disorderly conduct.
Lock-out — At 4:48 p.m. Saturday, a landlord in the 800 block of South Lincoln Avenue reported a tenant was stuck on a balcony after the door shut and locked behind her while a baby was inside alone. The fire department assisted and the woman got back inside.
Juvenile alcohol use — At 11:42 p.m. Saturday, police received a report of a party on Gould Street. A male who answered the door ran back inside when he saw officers. There was no answer when officers attempted phone contact.
Suspicious activity — At 1:36 a.m. Sunday, someone reported a person was his dad's house on West Burnett Street. Nothing was found to be missing.
Intoxicated person — At 9:29 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a man who had been at McDonald's, 840 Park Ave., since 7 p.m. and possibly drinking. He was given a ride to the police station to spend the night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)