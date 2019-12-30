Beaver Dam Police Beat: Dec. 23-29, 2019

Civil issue — At 5:26 a.m. Thursday, police received a report of an underage party on Haskell Street the previous night that left holes in walls, finding that it was a civil issue.

Cigarette butt theft — At 10:55 a.m. Thursday, police received a report that somebody had been going through garbage at BP, 700 N. Spring St., and taking cigarette butts over the past few weeks. The person allegedly urinated on the side of the store. The store requested extra patrol.

Theft — At 12:56 p.m. Thursday, police received a report of a stolen package on West Street. Police were trying to follow up but had a difficult time getting in touch with the caller.

Disorderly conduct — At 5:25 p.m. Thursday, police received a report of an patient being aggressive with staff and visitors at a location on Evergreen Lane. The patient agreed to go with EMS.

Vandalism — At 6:21 p.m. Thursday, police received a report of damaged items at a residence on Lakecrest Drive while the caller was gone.

Vandalism — At 8:39 a.m. Friday, a caller reported someone flattened a tire on her vehicle. A report for criminal damage to property was filed.