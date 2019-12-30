Beaver Dam Police Beat: Dec. 23-29, 2019

Civil issue — At 5:26 a.m. Thursday, police received a report of an underage party on Haskell Street the previous night that left holes in walls, finding that it was a civil issue.
Cigarette butt theft — At 10:55 a.m. Thursday, police received a report that somebody had been going through garbage at BP, 700 N. Spring St., and taking cigarette butts over the past few weeks. The person allegedly urinated on the side of the store. The store requested extra patrol.
Theft — At 12:56 p.m. Thursday, police received a report of a stolen package on West Street. Police were trying to follow up but had a difficult time getting in touch with the caller.
Disorderly conduct — At 5:25 p.m. Thursday, police received a report of an patient being aggressive with staff and visitors at a location on Evergreen Lane. The patient agreed to go with EMS.
Vandalism — At 6:21 p.m. Thursday, police received a report of damaged items at a residence on Lakecrest Drive while the caller was gone.
Vandalism — At 8:39 a.m. Friday, a caller reported someone flattened a tire on her vehicle. A report for criminal damage to property was filed.
Vandalism — At 2:33 p.m. Friday, police received a report of cut Christmas lights on East South Street.
Domestic violence — At 9:24 p.m. Friday, police received a report of a fight between a man and a woman on North Spring Street. The man was taken to jail with a 72-hour no contact order and was to be charged with domestic disorderly conduct and felony intimidation of a victim.
Fight — At 2:31 a.m. Saturday, police received a report of patrons arguing with others and refusing to leave Johnny's Lounge, 519 Madison St. Officers made contact with them near Wall Street and found they were cooperative and walking to East Maple Avenue.
Theft — At 7:29 a.m. Saturday, police received a report of stolen fishing gear in the 200 block of DeClark Street.
Theft — At 10:17 a.m. Saturday, police received a report of a stolen $300 dart set from a car overnight in the 300 block of York Street.
Theft — At 3:52 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported her vehicle was gone through in the 300 block of West Burnett Street with missing cigarettes, lighters and chocolate.
Underage drinking — At 10:22 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported people in a parking lot on Knaup Drive drinking and being loud. Police made contact and cited seven people for underage drinking. One person was taken to jail on probation hold.
Intoxicated driver — At 11:39 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported a man rear-ended his vehicle in the McDonald's drive-thru, 1639 N. Spring St. The man was arrested for fifth OWI.
Unwanted people — At 2:37 a.m. Sunday, police received a report of two people refusing to leave Walmart, 120 Frances Lane. A man was cited for disorderly conduct and obstruction. A woman was cited for disorderly conduct and operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Noise complaint — At 9:52 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of loud noise around Cooper Street and Roller Avenue. A man was cited for illegal use of a radio.
