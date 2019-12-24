Beaver Dam Police Beat: Dec. 16-22, 2019

Vandalism — At 3:41 p.m. Dec. 16, a caller reported a roommate shot off a gun inside the residence on Woodland Drive a previous day. The suspect admitted to shooting the gun and was to pay for the damage.
Noise complaint — At 8:04 p.m. Dec. 17, police received a report of loud music on Woodland Drive.
Battery — At 3:26 a.m. Dec. 18, someone reported being beaten up on Spring Street.
Suspicious activity — At 9:43 p.m. Dec. 18, someone reported a child was being followed by an older man at Walmart, 120 Frances Lane. Police were to follow up with Walmart.
Vandalism — At 7:06 p.m. Dec. 19, someone reported a vehicle was egged on Gilmore Avenue.
Theft — At 2:03 p.m. Friday, someone reported theft of groceries from a garage on South University Avenue.
Vandalism — At 3:46 p.m. Friday, someone reported Christmas lights were cut on LaCrosse Street.
Disorderly conduct — At 7:07 p.m. Friday, someone reported a disagreement with a roommate on East Third Street. They were counseled and advised of the eviction process.
Welfare check — At 7:07 p.m. Friday, police received a report of a young couple stumbling at Ponderosa, 1520 N. Spring St. and made contact with them.
Noise complaint — At 10:13 p.m. Friday, police received a report of loud noise of Parallel Street and did not locate anything.
Disorderly conduct — At 12:57 a.m. Saturday, police received a report of two people who were intoxicated and belligerent at the location for Applebee's and Pizza Hut, 115 Industrial Drive. A woman was cited.
Public urination — At 5:34 p.m. Saturday, police received a report that a man was urinating on the side of Menard's, 121 Frances Lane. The person left before an officer arrived.
Unwanted person — At 10:38 p.m. Saturday, police received a report that someone was pounding on the door of a residence on Pleasant Street and was not wanted there. He was told to not return or message the people there.
Disorderly conduct — At 2:03 a.m. Sunday, a man reported that another man was trying to attack him on South Spring Street. The suspect was cited for disorderly conduct.
Disorderly conduct — At 6:56 p.m. Sunday, someone reported a spouse vandalized the inside of a truck at Swan City Park. They were separated for the night.
