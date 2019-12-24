Beaver Dam Police Beat: Dec. 16-22, 2019

Noise complaint — At 10:13 p.m. Friday, police received a report of loud noise of Parallel Street and did not locate anything.

Disorderly conduct — At 12:57 a.m. Saturday, police received a report of two people who were intoxicated and belligerent at the location for Applebee's and Pizza Hut, 115 Industrial Drive. A woman was cited.

Public urination — At 5:34 p.m. Saturday, police received a report that a man was urinating on the side of Menard's, 121 Frances Lane. The person left before an officer arrived.

Unwanted person — At 10:38 p.m. Saturday, police received a report that someone was pounding on the door of a residence on Pleasant Street and was not wanted there. He was told to not return or message the people there.

Disorderly conduct — At 2:03 a.m. Sunday, a man reported that another man was trying to attack him on South Spring Street. The suspect was cited for disorderly conduct.

Disorderly conduct — At 6:56 p.m. Sunday, someone reported a spouse vandalized the inside of a truck at Swan City Park. They were separated for the night.

