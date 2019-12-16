Beaver Dam Police Beat: Dec. 13-15, 2019

Vandalism — At 9:03 a.m. Friday, police received a report that a pink powder bomb was set off in a vehicle on Fourth Street. Police were to follow up.
Burglary — At 2:06 p.m. Friday, someone reported a garage was broken into on Rosendale Street.
Disorderly conduct — At 3:43 p.m. Friday, police warned someone for giving the finger to cars driving by on West Third Street.
Vandalism — At 4:24 p.m. Friday, someone reported having Christmas lights cut a third time on LaCrosse Street.
Battery — At 6:53 p.m. Friday, someone reported that a person was in the emergency room after being assaulted near the baseball diamonds at Beaver Dam Athletic Field. The person said they were blindsided by the “Los Jokers” gang that now rivals the “Scooby Doo” gang.
Domestic disturbance — At 1:10 a.m. Saturday, someone reported hearing neighbors arguing on Madison Street. They were verbally arguing and separated for the night.
Vandalism — At 12:02 p.m. Saturday, someone reported having Christmas lights cut on Park Avenue. There were no suspects.
Theft — At 12:42 p.m. Saturday, someone reported having a snowblower stolen off a front porch on North Spring Street. There were no suspects.
Burglary — At 2:38 p.m. Saturday, someone reported an unoccupied residence on Haskell Street was broken into during the previous week. It was unsure what had been taken yet.
Theft — At 5:31 p.m. Saturday, someone reported having a large amount of cash stolen from a wallet at the YMCA, 220 Corporate Drive.
Noise complaint — At 12:11 a.m. Sunday, someone reported loud music and bass coming from a location on East Mill Street. The person behind the noise was given a verbal warning and shut off the music for the night.
Theft — At 11:14 a.m. Sunday, someone reported her brother stole her dog on Homestead Road.
