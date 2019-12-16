Beaver Dam Police Beat: Dec. 13-15, 2019

Vandalism — At 9:03 a.m. Friday, police received a report that a pink powder bomb was set off in a vehicle on Fourth Street. Police were to follow up.

Burglary — At 2:06 p.m. Friday, someone reported a garage was broken into on Rosendale Street.

Disorderly conduct — At 3:43 p.m. Friday, police warned someone for giving the finger to cars driving by on West Third Street.

Vandalism — At 4:24 p.m. Friday, someone reported having Christmas lights cut a third time on LaCrosse Street.

Battery — At 6:53 p.m. Friday, someone reported that a person was in the emergency room after being assaulted near the baseball diamonds at Beaver Dam Athletic Field. The person said they were blindsided by the “Los Jokers” gang that now rivals the “Scooby Doo” gang.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Domestic disturbance — At 1:10 a.m. Saturday, someone reported hearing neighbors arguing on Madison Street. They were verbally arguing and separated for the night.

Vandalism — At 12:02 p.m. Saturday, someone reported having Christmas lights cut on Park Avenue. There were no suspects.