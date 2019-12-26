Beaver Dam Police Beat: Dec. 23-25, 2019

Disorderly conduct — At 11:09 a.m. Monday, police responded to an altercation on Spring Street. The two were separated.

Disorderly conduct — At 10:23 p.m. Monday, police responded to a verbal argument on Lakecrest Drive over Christmas gifts.

Noise complaint — At 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a complaint of loud music at Johnny's Lounge, 519 Madison St. An officer found the music could not be heard outside. The bartender was advised of the complaint.

Theft — At 12:59 p.m. Tuesday, a caller reported theft of a wallet and money from a vehicle on Park Avenue.

Found jewelry — At 2:35 p.m. Tuesday, someone turned in a diamond ring found in their lawn on Lake Shore Drive.

Disorderly conduct — At 8:12 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a disturbance at Super 8, 711 Park Ave., and counseled subjects.

Noise complaint — At 11:35 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a complaint of a loud party on Burnett Street. Police could hear music from the sidewalk. They warned the occupants and found they were cooperative.