Beaver Dam Police Beat: Dec. 23-25, 2019

Disorderly conduct — At 11:09 a.m. Monday, police responded to an altercation on Spring Street. The two were separated.
Disorderly conduct — At 10:23 p.m. Monday, police responded to a verbal argument on Lakecrest Drive over Christmas gifts.
Noise complaint — At 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a complaint of loud music at Johnny's Lounge, 519 Madison St. An officer found the music could not be heard outside. The bartender was advised of the complaint.
Theft — At 12:59 p.m. Tuesday, a caller reported theft of a wallet and money from a vehicle on Park Avenue.
Found jewelry — At 2:35 p.m. Tuesday, someone turned in a diamond ring found in their lawn on Lake Shore Drive.
Disorderly conduct — At 8:12 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a disturbance at Super 8, 711 Park Ave., and counseled subjects.
Noise complaint — At 11:35 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a complaint of a loud party on Burnett Street. Police could hear music from the sidewalk. They warned the occupants and found they were cooperative.
Disorderly conduct — At 3:02 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a verbal altercation on North Spring Street and counseled the subjects.
Disorderly conduct — At 3:05 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a verbal altercation on Lakecrest Drive and counseled the subjects.
Domestic incident — At 8:24 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of someone trying to break down a door on Center Street. Officers found nothing was physical and the parties were separated.
Unwanted person — At 4:33 p.m. Wednesday, someone requested a person be removed from a residence on Haskell Street. The person left for the evening and parties were advised of the eviction process.
Domestic incident — At 5:52 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of a possible domestic incident on Wayland Street. The parties were counseled and separated for the evening.
Unwanted person — At 9:05 p.m. Wednesday, police made contact on Center Street in an unwanted person incident. Officers found there was a verbal issue. The parties were counseled and separated for the evening.
