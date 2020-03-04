Beaver Dam Police Beat: Feb. 28-March 4, 2020

Suspicious object — At 2:50 p.m. Saturday, police received a report of a bag with a white powder substance in a parking lot on Webster Street. It appeared to be crushed mints.

Neighbor dispute — At 4:47 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported her neighbor was constantly staring at her and looking out his windows. She was advised his behavior is not illegal. She was provided with information about getting a restraining order.

Harassment — At 5:15 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported a man was harassing her by phone. The man admitted to calling and texting the woman and was told to stop or he would face harassment charges. The woman received information about getting a restraining order.

Drugs — At 8:41 p.m. Saturday, police re-opened a complaint about the odor of marijuana coming from a second floor on Madison Street. Officers found the odor along with the smell of air freshener but could not determine which apartment they were coming from.

Noise complaint — At 9:24 p.m. Saturday, police received a report of a smaller car that sounded like it was stuck in a lot in the 500 block of Madison Street. Multiple vehicle swere stuck in ice at the bottom of a hill.