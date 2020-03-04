Beaver Dam Police Beat: Feb. 28-March 4, 2020

Chimney complaint — At 6:41 p.m. Friday, a caller reported seeing black smoke coming from a chimney on West Mackie Street and was concerned somebody was burning plastic. The owner at the residence said he was burning scrap wood and had started the fire with newspaper.
Noise complaint — At 10:52 p.m. Friday, police received a report of loud noise on Knaup Drive. An officer made contact with a man who turned over a bag of marijuana and was to receive a citation for the drugs.
Animal complaint — At 3:41 a.m. Saturday, a caller requested help to remove a raccoon heard in the attic on Beaver Dam. An officer checking the attic did not find any creatures.
Vandalism — At 7:34 a.m. Saturday, a caller reported someone hit her rental vehicle with a baseball bat on Elm Street. Police found the rental vehicle was actually hit by one of the caller's own vehicles.
Noise complaint — At 10:56 a.m. Saturday, police received a report of men arguing outside on Lakecrest Drive. When officers arrived, they did not locate anything.
Suspicious behavior — At 1:35 p.m. Saturday, an officer saw someone looking in windows on North Spring Street. The man said he was interested in buying the property and was trying to make contact there and see inside.
Suspicious object — At 2:50 p.m. Saturday, police received a report of a bag with a white powder substance in a parking lot on Webster Street. It appeared to be crushed mints.
Neighbor dispute — At 4:47 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported her neighbor was constantly staring at her and looking out his windows. She was advised his behavior is not illegal. She was provided with information about getting a restraining order.
Harassment — At 5:15 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported a man was harassing her by phone. The man admitted to calling and texting the woman and was told to stop or he would face harassment charges. The woman received information about getting a restraining order.
Drugs — At 8:41 p.m. Saturday, police re-opened a complaint about the odor of marijuana coming from a second floor on Madison Street. Officers found the odor along with the smell of air freshener but could not determine which apartment they were coming from.
Noise complaint — At 9:24 p.m. Saturday, police received a report of a smaller car that sounded like it was stuck in a lot in the 500 block of Madison Street. Multiple vehicle swere stuck in ice at the bottom of a hill.
Theft — At 11:33 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported money was stolen from her residence that evening on South Lincoln Avenue. The woman was intoxicated and was told she needed to be sober to file a complaint.
Theft — At 11:42 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported a phone was stolen was a classroom on Gould Street and was pinging on Floral Court. She was to call back during normal hours so contact could be made with the homeowners on Floral Court.
Noise complaint — At 11:54 p.m. Saturday, police received a report of loud music on South Spring Street. A man at the location was told to turn the music down.
Suspicious behavior — At 2:29 a.m. Sunday, police received a report of two people wearing dark clothing with a flashlight behind a building in the 100 block of Park Avenue. Police did not locate anything and found the building and nearby vehicles were secure.
Litter — At 7:46 a.m. Sunday, police received a report of a large amount of trash in the parking lot by The Rogers, 103 E. Maple Ave. A man was cited for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
Theft — At 6:21 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported his vehicle was broken into a few nights earlier and a GoPro camera was stolen. The door was unlocked. There were no suspects.
Unwanted person — At 11:12 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported an intoxicated man was in her apartment and refusing to leave on Grove Street. Nothing physical happened. He was given a ride to a residence.
Suspicious behavior — At 7:02 a.m. Monday, a caller reported a neighbor was taping him and his son on Lakecrest Drive. An officer made contact and found there was no illegal conduct.
Vandalism — At 7:21 a.m. Monday, a caller reported damage to a newspaper box and tire tracks across the yard on Emily Lane.
Animal complaint — At 10:08 a.m. Monday, a caller reported a dead raccoon was placed in front of the door of a business on North Spring Street and believed it was intentional. The raccoon was disposed of and an officer found it appeared to have been a natural event.
Suspicious behavior — At 8:04 p.m. Monday, a caller reported a vehicle that drives slowly past the apartments on Knaup Drive and revs the engine. Extra patrol was requested.
Disorderly conduct — At 7:42 a.m. Tuesday, a caller reported her neighbor was yelling at her on Seippel Boulevard. They were advised to not have contact with each other.
Disorderly conduct — At 10:54 a.m. Tuesday, a bank on Frances Lane reported a man left angry and swearing. He was warned.
Noise complaint — At 10:44 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report of a dog barking on Burchard Street and did not locate anything.
