Beaver Dam Police Beat: Feb. 5-Feb. 11, 2021

Disorderly conduct — At 12:09 a.m. Feb. 6, a caller reported people were arguing and pushing each other in the 500 block of Madison Street. Police did not locate them. A caller later reported a stolen wallet related to the incident.
Theft — At 12:20 a.m. Feb. 7, a caller reported doors on a truck were wide open and it appeared as though someone might have gone through it in the 100 block of Charlton Street. Nothing was missing.
Theft — At 1:02 a.m. Feb. 7, a caller reported a person going through a vehicle on Lawndale Drive. Juvenile suspects were located, taken into custody and released to parents.
Vandalism — At 1:24 a.m. Feb. 7, a caller reported a light was on in a vehicle and contents were moved around in the 200 block of Hamilton Street. The vehicle was not locked.
Trespassing — At 2:30 p.m. Feb. 8, a caller reported an older youth tried to get into a garage in the 100 block of Stone Street before being seen heading into backyards. Police did not locate the subject.
Disorderly conduct — At 10:27 a.m. Feb. 9, a caller reported someone was chasing him with a bat in the 200 block of Norris Street. One man was arrested and taken to jail for domestic disorderly conduct.
Domestic disturbance — At 5:07 p.m. Feb. 9, a caller reported a man and a woman were yelling in the 300 block of Pleasant Street. They separated.
Disorderly conduct — At 12:52 a.m. Feb. 10, a caller reported a man and a woman were yelling and dishes were breaking in the 100 block of Lakecrest Drive. The two advised it was verbal and agreed to go to bed for the night.
Disorderly conduct — At 11:35 a.m. Feb. 10, a caller reported someone was screaming at him and wanted him out of the residence in the 300 block of Rosendale Street. A woman said that he hit her, and he said that he pushed her, but she hit him. A man was arrested for domestic disorderly conduct and posted bond.
