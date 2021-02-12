Beaver Dam Police Beat: Feb. 5-Feb. 11, 2021

Disorderly conduct — At 12:09 a.m. Feb. 6, a caller reported people were arguing and pushing each other in the 500 block of Madison Street. Police did not locate them. A caller later reported a stolen wallet related to the incident.

Theft — At 12:20 a.m. Feb. 7, a caller reported doors on a truck were wide open and it appeared as though someone might have gone through it in the 100 block of Charlton Street. Nothing was missing.

Theft — At 1:02 a.m. Feb. 7, a caller reported a person going through a vehicle on Lawndale Drive. Juvenile suspects were located, taken into custody and released to parents.

Vandalism — At 1:24 a.m. Feb. 7, a caller reported a light was on in a vehicle and contents were moved around in the 200 block of Hamilton Street. The vehicle was not locked.

Trespassing — At 2:30 p.m. Feb. 8, a caller reported an older youth tried to get into a garage in the 100 block of Stone Street before being seen heading into backyards. Police did not locate the subject.