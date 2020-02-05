Beaver Dam Police Beat: Feb. 3 and 4, 2020

Theft — At 6:26 p.m. Monday, someone reported theft of a jacket and medication from a car overnight on James Street. The car was unlocked.

Suspicious behavior — At 11:06 p.m. Monday, someone reported a man walked by his house four times on South Center Street. The man said his truck broke down and he was waiting for a friend to help him. Police found everything was OK.

Water issue — At 5:39 a.m. Tuesday, someone reported a water faucet outside the house had been turned on overnight, flooding the basement on Kelly Circle. The caller wanted it noted in case it happened to others.

Threat — At 4:34 p.m. Tuesday, a caller reported kicking out a roommate and changing the locks on North University Avenue, with the roommate later showing up and banging on the front door. Officers completed a civil standby and the two were separated for the night.

Fight — At 5:59 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a fight at a bar on Madison Street. Bartenders saw a woman attempt to enter who was banned from the property. She became combative. They did not wish to press charges. The suspect left on foot and was not located but will be cited for disorderly conduct.

