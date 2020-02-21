Beaver Dam Police Beat: Feb. 18-20, 2020

Suspicious behavior — At 7:13 a.m. Tuesday, someone reported seeing footprints leading up to a neighbor's car on Grove Street.
Theft — At 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, a caller reported a door handle broken off a vehicle on Lake Shore Drive.
Vandalism — At 8:08 a.m. Tuesday, someone reported a break-in with a damaged door on Gould Street.
Suspicious behavior — At 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, someone reported having a vehicle broken into overnight on Grove Street.
You have free articles remaining.
Domestic violence — At 3:51 p.m. Tuesday, a caller reported someone pushed her on Lawndale Drive. A subject was taken to jail for probation hold and other charges.
Unwanted person — At 1:49 p.m. Wednesday, a caller reported someone was refusing to leave a residence on Madison Street. They both left.
Disorderly conduct — At 4:11 p.m. Wednesday, police received a report of two people causing a disturbance on North Spring Street. They were to be issued citations.
Disorderly conduct — At 3:26 p.m. Thursday, police received a report of a man masturbating who was visible through a front window of a residence on East Davis Street. The man admitted to doing so and police were to request charges.
Trespassing — At 9:20 p.m. Thursday, a caller reported someone entered his house on East Mill Street and ran off yelling when the caller snapped his gun into place.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.