Beaver Dam Police Beat: Feb. 18-20, 2020

Suspicious behavior — At 7:13 a.m. Tuesday, someone reported seeing footprints leading up to a neighbor's car on Grove Street.

Theft — At 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, a caller reported a door handle broken off a vehicle on Lake Shore Drive.

Vandalism — At 8:08 a.m. Tuesday, someone reported a break-in with a damaged door on Gould Street.

Suspicious behavior — At 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, someone reported having a vehicle broken into overnight on Grove Street.

Domestic violence — At 3:51 p.m. Tuesday, a caller reported someone pushed her on Lawndale Drive. A subject was taken to jail for probation hold and other charges.

Unwanted person — At 1:49 p.m. Wednesday, a caller reported someone was refusing to leave a residence on Madison Street. They both left.

Disorderly conduct — At 4:11 p.m. Wednesday, police received a report of two people causing a disturbance on North Spring Street. They were to be issued citations.