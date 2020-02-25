Beaver Dam Police Beat: Feb. 21-24, 2020

Suspicious behavior — At 8:34 a.m. Friday, a caller reported having video of someone trying to enter their residence on North Lincoln Avenue. The caller did not want to pursue trespassing charges and nothing was missing.
Disorderly conduct — At 11:06 a.m. Friday, an employee at BP, 201 S. Spring St., reported having video of a woman defecating outside of the door from the previous Saturday. The suspect admitted doing it.
Suspicious behavior — At 11:41 a.m. Friday, a caller reported seeing someone on a Ring camera in their backyard who should not have been there on East Third Street. There was a surveyor in the area doing markings.
Suspicious behavior — At 3:47 p.m. Friday, someone came into the police department to report her daughter received a suspicious Amazon package from an unknown man. She was counseled about social media dangers.
Suspicious behavior — At 4:03 p.m. Friday, a caller reported someone tried renting her a house that wasn't actually for rent. The caller wasn't out any money.
Suspicious behavior — At 11:27 p.m. Friday, a caller reported a subject pounding on his door on North Lincoln Avenue before leaving. An officer did not locate the subject.
Suspicious behavior — At 1:09 a.m. Sunday, police received a report of a suspicious vehicle at Tahoe Park. The subject was out playing Pokemon Go and warned for park hours.
Unwanted person — At 2:56 a.m. Sunday, police received a report of an unwanted person at a residence on Wayland Street. The parties separated for the night.
Domestic violence — At 9:01 a.m. Monday, a caller reported being assaulted by their fiance on South Lincoln Avenue and hung up before providing more details. Officers could not get more information. Police did find drug paraphernalia and marijuana and issued citations.
Unwanted person — At 2:15 p.m. Monday, police received a report of somebody at the library who had been banned and was removed. He said he didn't know he was banned. The library was to call if he showed up again.
Neighbor dispute — At 3:12 p.m. Monday, a caller reported her neighbor was letting a dog defecate in her yard on Healy Avenue. Police left a voicemail with the neighbor.
Domestic violence — At 3:27 p.m. Monday, police responded to a 911 hangup on North Vita Avenue and arrested a man for domestic disorderly conduct and bail jumping.
Noise complaint — At 4:38 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of loud bass coming from a vehicle on East South Street. A subject was working on a sound system and turned the music off.
Domestic violence — At 10:43 p.m. Monday, staff at the GrandStay hotel, 325 Seippel Blvd., reported a woman punched her girlfriend. They were uncooperative. They were separated and removed from the hotel.
