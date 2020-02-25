Beaver Dam Police Beat: Feb. 21-24, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Suspicious behavior — At 1:09 a.m. Sunday, police received a report of a suspicious vehicle at Tahoe Park. The subject was out playing Pokemon Go and warned for park hours.

Unwanted person — At 2:56 a.m. Sunday, police received a report of an unwanted person at a residence on Wayland Street. The parties separated for the night.

Domestic violence — At 9:01 a.m. Monday, a caller reported being assaulted by their fiance on South Lincoln Avenue and hung up before providing more details. Officers could not get more information. Police did find drug paraphernalia and marijuana and issued citations.

Unwanted person — At 2:15 p.m. Monday, police received a report of somebody at the library who had been banned and was removed. He said he didn't know he was banned. The library was to call if he showed up again.

Neighbor dispute — At 3:12 p.m. Monday, a caller reported her neighbor was letting a dog defecate in her yard on Healy Avenue. Police left a voicemail with the neighbor.

Domestic violence — At 3:27 p.m. Monday, police responded to a 911 hangup on North Vita Avenue and arrested a man for domestic disorderly conduct and bail jumping.