Beaver Dam Police Beat: Feb. 25-27, 2020

Harassment — At 11:57 a.m. Tuesday, a caller reported a visitor at a location on South University Avenue was speaking inappropriately to a staff member. The visitor was advised he would be cited if he returned and the location was to have extra security for a few days.

Suspicious behavior — At 2:44 p.m. Tuesday, a caller reported someone had tried to enter a residence several times that day on Walnut Street.

Suspicious behavior — At 3:09 p.m. Tuesday, a caller reported children who were playing near the library, 311 N. Spring St. They were moved along.

Domestic violence — At 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a domestic disturbance on Stark Street. A man was taken to jail on charges of domestic disorderly conduct, domestic criminal damage to property, domestic battery and bail jumping. A 72-hour no-contact order was put into effect.

Domestic disturbance — At 10:47 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a domestic incident on East Mill Street. Both parties were counseled and a man there left for the day.