Beaver Dam Police Beat: Feb. 25-27, 2020

Harassment — At 11:57 a.m. Tuesday, a caller reported a visitor at a location on South University Avenue was speaking inappropriately to a staff member. The visitor was advised he would be cited if he returned and the location was to have extra security for a few days.
Suspicious behavior — At 2:44 p.m. Tuesday, a caller reported someone had tried to enter a residence several times that day on Walnut Street.
Suspicious behavior — At 3:09 p.m. Tuesday, a caller reported children who were playing near the library, 311 N. Spring St. They were moved along.
Domestic violence — At 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a domestic disturbance on Stark Street. A man was taken to jail on charges of domestic disorderly conduct, domestic criminal damage to property, domestic battery and bail jumping. A 72-hour no-contact order was put into effect.
Domestic disturbance — At 10:47 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a domestic incident on East Mill Street. Both parties were counseled and a man there left for the day.
Unwanted person — At 4:40 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of an unwanted person going up to a door at a residence on Haskell Street. The subject was searched and police found multiple suboxone strips.
Burglary — At 11:53 a.m. Thursday, a caller reported a friend's apartment was found entered and ransacked on Knaup Drive. The renter of the apartment was in jail.
Suspicious behavior — At 5:32 p.m. Thursday, a caller reported a front door that looked like it had been kicked in with a possible suspect on Vermont Street.
Theft — At 9:13 p.m. Thursday, a caller reported a phone stolen from a salon in the 700 block of North Spring Street. The phone was tracked to the East South Street and Swan City Park pool area. The caller was to check video footage and call back.
