Beaver Dam Police Beat: Feb. 10-17, 2020

Unwanted person — At 5:23 p.m. Feb. 10, a caller reported a woman was pounding on the door and trying to get in on Norris Street. She was arrested for contact after a domestic incident and bail jumping and taken to jail.
Family trouble — At 10:08 p.m. Feb. 10, a man reported his ex-wife who is living with him came into his room, threw things off his dresser and threatened him as part of an argument over burnt food on Madison Street. They were to stay separated for the night.
Theft — At 1:32 p.m. Feb. 12, someone came to the police station to report a suspect stole money from a bank account. Police took a report.
Domestic incident — At 5:45 p.m. Feb. 12, police responded to a report of a domestic incident on Webster Street. Two people admitted for having a loud verbal argument and they separated.
Noise complaint — At 9:14 p.m. Feb. 12, police responded to an ongoing issue of loud music on West Third Street. An officer requested that the bass be kept down and found that volume was not unreasonable.
Domestic incident — At 1:29 a.m. Feb. 13, someone in Texas reported speaking to a woman on Facebook when he heard her yelling for help on Lakecrest Drive. Police made contact and found she was intoxicated and nothing had happened between she and another person on the scene.
Vandalism — At 3:44 p.m. Feb. 13, a caller reported having a rental vehicle keyed at Kwik Trip, 2006 N. Spring St. Kwik Trip had video and the suspect received a citation.
Intoxicated person — At 12:53 a.m. Friday, an employee at a business on Industrial Drive reported an intoxicated woman entered another employee's vehicle without permission. Nothing was missing. The woman was uncooperative and was ultimately transported back to her residence.
Vandalism — At 1:23 p.m. Friday, someone reported a window smashed out overnight on Lakecrest Drive.
Theft — At 3:33 p.m. Friday, a caller reported their house was broken into while shopping on James Street. There was no further complaint.
Theft — At 9:17 a.m. Saturday, a caller reported a stolen trailer parked behind a building on North Spring Street.
Unwanted person — At 9:26 p.m. Saturday, police received a report of an intoxicated man entering the wrong house on Henry Street.
Juvenile alcohol use — At 11:56 p.m. Saturday, someone reported seeing 50 people fighting outside an address on Bill McCollum Way on Snapchat. When officers arrived, several people took off running. About 19 people admitted to being underage and left.
Family trouble — At 2:33 a.m. Sunday, police received a report of a man and a woman yelling at each other on Park Avenue. One subject received a ride home.
Family trouble — At 2:20 p.m. Monday, a caller reported a domestic disturbance on South Lincoln Avenue. Nothing physical happened and the parties were separated.
Domestic violence — At 2:45 p.m. Monday, a man was arrested for domestic disorderly conduct and battery on Beaver Street.
Theft — At 5:35 p.m. Monday, police received a report of a man stealing a wallet that a customer dropped at Walmart, 120 Frances Lane. The wallet was recovered and a man was taken to jail.
Domestic violence — At 11:22 p.m. Monday, a caller reported she was choked by her ex-boyfriend. Police determined they were kissing when he put his hands around her neck and there were no injuries.
Suspicious behavior — At 2:08 a.m. Tuesday, a caller reported someone went through their vehicle and others, with footprints heading east from the location on Fourth Street. Officers did not locate any suspects.
