Beaver Dam Police Beat: Feb. 10-17, 2020

Unwanted person — At 5:23 p.m. Feb. 10, a caller reported a woman was pounding on the door and trying to get in on Norris Street. She was arrested for contact after a domestic incident and bail jumping and taken to jail.

Family trouble — At 10:08 p.m. Feb. 10, a man reported his ex-wife who is living with him came into his room, threw things off his dresser and threatened him as part of an argument over burnt food on Madison Street. They were to stay separated for the night.

Theft — At 1:32 p.m. Feb. 12, someone came to the police station to report a suspect stole money from a bank account. Police took a report.

Domestic incident — At 5:45 p.m. Feb. 12, police responded to a report of a domestic incident on Webster Street. Two people admitted for having a loud verbal argument and they separated.

Noise complaint — At 9:14 p.m. Feb. 12, police responded to an ongoing issue of loud music on West Third Street. An officer requested that the bass be kept down and found that volume was not unreasonable.