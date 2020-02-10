Beaver Dam Police Beat: Feb. 5-9, 2020

Lockout — At 8:26 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of a child locked in a running vehicle on East South Street. The vehicle was unlocked without damage.

Threat — At 9:27 a.m. Wednesday, the Purina company reported a customer on Haskell Street was making threats. The customer was upset about a cat, but was counseled to not make threats. The reason the customer was upset was not disclosed.

Domestic violence — At 5:51 a.m. Thursday, a woman reported her boyfriend hit her at a residence on Lakecrest Drive. Police did not find evidence of the violence. Another renter there had a Fond du Lac warrant and was taken into custody.

Threat — At 8:55 p.m. Thursday, a woman reported her husband was in prison and she was afraid he would sent someone to hurt her and her son on South Lincoln Avenue. She was advised to have his calls from the prison stopped and to get a restraining order. Extra patrol was requested.

Welfare check — At 9:20 p.m. Thursday, a caller reported their husband's ex-wife was drunk and threatening to harm herself on Oneida Street. The woman said she did not want to harm herself or others.