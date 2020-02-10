Beaver Dam Police Beat: Feb. 5-9, 2020

Lockout — At 8:26 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of a child locked in a running vehicle on East South Street. The vehicle was unlocked without damage.
Threat — At 9:27 a.m. Wednesday, the Purina company reported a customer on Haskell Street was making threats. The customer was upset about a cat, but was counseled to not make threats. The reason the customer was upset was not disclosed.
Domestic violence — At 5:51 a.m. Thursday, a woman reported her boyfriend hit her at a residence on Lakecrest Drive. Police did not find evidence of the violence. Another renter there had a Fond du Lac warrant and was taken into custody.
Threat — At 8:55 p.m. Thursday, a woman reported her husband was in prison and she was afraid he would sent someone to hurt her and her son on South Lincoln Avenue. She was advised to have his calls from the prison stopped and to get a restraining order. Extra patrol was requested.
Welfare check — At 9:20 p.m. Thursday, a caller reported their husband's ex-wife was drunk and threatening to harm herself on Oneida Street. The woman said she did not want to harm herself or others.
Threat — At 11:15 p.m. Thursday, police received a report that a vehicle full of girls came to a residence on North Center Street and threatened the boyfriend of the caller's daughter. Police did not locate them.
Disorderly conduct — At 6 p.m. Friday, police received a report of juveniles in an altercation at Swan City Park. They were all counseled and the parents were to handle the situation.
Harassment — At 6:42 p.m. Friday, a caller reported receiving a letter with blood on it on South Lincoln Avenue. The suspect admitted writing the note. The suspect was advised to not contact the caller.
Domestic violence — At 2:59 a.m. Saturday, police assisted county deputies with a report that a man was choking a caller's mother on Kellom Road. A man was taken to jail on a town of Beaver Dam warrant.
Noise complaint — At 10:27 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a complaint of loud music on Knaup Drive. The subject was playing electronic drums and switched to headphones.
Overdose — At 11:23 p.m. Saturday, police assisted county deputies with a reported overdose on Sarah Lane.
Noise complaint — At 12:46 a.m. Sunday, police received a report of loud music on Knaup Drive. The area was quiet when an officer arrived.
Domestic violence — At 10:58 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of domestic violence on South Lincoln Avenue and arrested a woman for domestic disorderly conduct and battery.
Suspicious behavior — At 8:08 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported seeing a man walking up and down Roosevelt Drive and taking picture of houses. There were surveillance photos of the suspect.
Domestic violence — At 9:33 p.m. Sunday, police took a woman to jail for domestic disorderly conduct, battery, criminal damage to property and bail jumping.
