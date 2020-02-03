Beaver Dam Police Beat: Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2020

Neighbor dispute — At 2:47 p.m. Friday, a caller reported a neighbor slammed doors and name-called on Walnut Street. The neighbor said the caller does the same thing. They were warned to avoid each other and told to call police when there was noise.
Suspicious behavior — At 5:23 p.m. Friday, a caller reported a man entered a house without permission looking for his cat on DeClark Street. The man was cooperative with police.
Domestic violence — At 8:15 p.m. Friday, a woman reported a man got into a physical altercation with her. The man was arrested for domestic disorderly conduct and taken to jail.
Disorderly conduct — At 10:42 p.m. Friday, police responded to a report of vehicles drifting in the snow in a parking lot on North Spring Street. They were moved along and warned.
You have free articles remaining.
Disorderly conduct — At 8:09 a.m. Saturday, a business on South Spring Street reported neighbors were putting trash in the parking lot. The caller removed the trash and was advised to put up no parking signs.
Domestic incident — At 12:27 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported a man was out of control on DeClark Street and possibly impaired. Officers made contact with the man and reached out to an emergency mental health service center.
Family trouble — At 6:38 p.m. Saturday, a woman called 911 about a verbal altercation with a man on South Center Street. The man was to stay somewhere else for the night.
Family trouble — At 6:17 p.m. Sunday a caller reported seeing a child locked out of the house on Wayland Street. The mother wanted an offer to discipline the 5-year-old. Police counseled the mother and child, who was to spend the night with the father. Police were to report the incident to human services.
Disorderly conduct — At 9:09 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported two vehicles tried to box them in after yelling at them at McDonald's, 1639 N. Spring St. Police did not locate the suspect vehicles.
Noise complaint — At 11:22 p.m. Sunday, police received a report of a loud TV on North Spring Street. An officer heard no noise upon arrival. The caller was advised to contact the landlord if it continued.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.