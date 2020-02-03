Beaver Dam Police Beat: Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2020

Neighbor dispute — At 2:47 p.m. Friday, a caller reported a neighbor slammed doors and name-called on Walnut Street. The neighbor said the caller does the same thing. They were warned to avoid each other and told to call police when there was noise.

Suspicious behavior — At 5:23 p.m. Friday, a caller reported a man entered a house without permission looking for his cat on DeClark Street. The man was cooperative with police.

Domestic violence — At 8:15 p.m. Friday, a woman reported a man got into a physical altercation with her. The man was arrested for domestic disorderly conduct and taken to jail.

Disorderly conduct — At 10:42 p.m. Friday, police responded to a report of vehicles drifting in the snow in a parking lot on North Spring Street. They were moved along and warned.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Disorderly conduct — At 8:09 a.m. Saturday, a business on South Spring Street reported neighbors were putting trash in the parking lot. The caller removed the trash and was advised to put up no parking signs.