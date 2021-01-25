Beaver Dam Police Beat: Jan. 15-24, 2021

Theft — At 4:20 p.m. Jan. 15, a caller reported theft of a credit card and a pool stick from an unlocked vehicle overnight earlier in the week in the 200 block of Woodland Drive. The card had been used.

Disorderly conduct — At 8:25 a.m. Jan. 18, a caller reported that an elderly man was out of control and wouldn't wear a mask while positive for COVID-19 at a location in the 900 block of South Center Street. He calmed later. Police were later called back there in the evening and counseled the man.

Disorderly conduct — At 5:31 p.m. Jan. 18, a caller reported that a man threw an object with force at his vehicle at a gas station in the 800 block of Park Avenue. Police found that the complaint was unfounded and that a clerk was trying to get the caller's attention.

Vehicle theft — At 11:26 p.m. Jan. 19, a caller reported that a vehicle was stolen in the 100 block of Mary Ann Road.

Fight — At 3:06 p.m. Jan. 20, a caller reported that children were fighting in the 100 block of West Third Street. Two juveniles were cited for disorderly conduct.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}