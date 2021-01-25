Beaver Dam Police Beat: Jan. 15-24, 2021

Theft — At 4:20 p.m. Jan. 15, a caller reported theft of a credit card and a pool stick from an unlocked vehicle overnight earlier in the week in the 200 block of Woodland Drive. The card had been used.
Disorderly conduct — At 8:25 a.m. Jan. 18, a caller reported that an elderly man was out of control and wouldn't wear a mask while positive for COVID-19 at a location in the 900 block of South Center Street. He calmed later. Police were later called back there in the evening and counseled the man.
Disorderly conduct — At 5:31 p.m. Jan. 18, a caller reported that a man threw an object with force at his vehicle at a gas station in the 800 block of Park Avenue. Police found that the complaint was unfounded and that a clerk was trying to get the caller's attention.
Vehicle theft — At 11:26 p.m. Jan. 19, a caller reported that a vehicle was stolen in the 100 block of Mary Ann Road.
Fight — At 3:06 p.m. Jan. 20, a caller reported that children were fighting in the 100 block of West Third Street. Two juveniles were cited for disorderly conduct.
Robbery — At 7:24 p.m. Jan. 21, a caller reported that three men pulled up to them in the 100 block of East Maple Avenue, pointed a gun at him and his friend and took $60. Police found that the complainants were vague and gave no further description.
Suspicious behavior — At 8:44 p.m. Jan. 21, a caller reported that she was being followed around by a black vehicle with three men inside in the 100 block of Frances Lane. Police found that it was a case of mistaken identity and that the subjects were meeting someone in a similar vehicle.
Arrest — At 3:04 p.m. Jan. 22, a caller reported seeing flames and hearing a gunshot in the 1800 block of North Center Street. One man was arrested and medically cleared at the hospital before being taken to jail.
Theft — At 12:58 p.m. Jan. 23, a caller reported someone stole her wallet from a location in the 900 block of North University Avenue. The suspect denied taking the wallet. Police completed a report.
Domestic disturbance — At 5:35 a.m. Jan. 24, a caller reported his roommate was attacking him in the 100 block of North Spring Street. They were separated and the roommate went to a friend's house.
Disorderly conduct — At 1:51 p.m. Jan. 24, a caller reported a man was being belligerent at a hockey tournament in the 600 block of Gould Street. The subject was uncooperative but left the hockey rink.
