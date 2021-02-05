Beaver Dam Police Beat: Jan. 25-Feb. 4, 2021

Disorderly conduct — At 4:55 a.m. Jan. 26, a caller reported that a woman was trying to break car windows in the 900 block of South Spring Street. There was no damage to vehicles. Police advised the woman the person she was looking for was not there.
Disorderly conduct — At 12:01 p.m. Jan. 26, a caller reported that an employee at a restaurant in the 100 block of Frances Lane swore at him while he went through the drive-thru.
Vandalism — At 10:30 a.m. Jan. 28, a caller reported damage to a fence and a gate in the 100 block of Stone Street that occurred at an unknown time.
Disorderly conduct — At 7:49 p.m. Jan. 28, a caller reported yelling in the 100 block of East Maple Avenue. One person was removed for the evening.
Domestic disturbance — At 8:59 p.m. Jan. 28, a caller reported someone hit her on Lakecrest Drive. The person was removed from the residence. The caller did not want to press charges.
Restaurant complaint — At 7:31 p.m. Jan. 29, a caller reported that a business on Industrial Drive refused to refund her $70 after making her order incorrectly. The restaurant did offer to remake it, but she reportedly refused. She was advised to call corporate and file a complaint.
Chemical odor — At 1:56 p.m. Jan. 31, a caller reported that a chemical-like smell in a building in the 100 block of Knaup Drive. Police made contact at various apartments and found a resident doing their nails. The caller was not happy and said they would continue to call.
Disorderly conduct — At 7:09 p.m. Jan. 31, a caller reported that someone was beating on his door in the 1800 block of North Center Street. A woman in the apartment said the caller would not let him leave. Police made entry into the apartment and the woman left in her vehicle. One man was arrested and taken to the hospital. Police found drugs and drug paraphernalia in the apartment. The man was later taken to jail and referred for disorderly conduct, bail jumping, drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession.
Disorderly conduct — At 3 p.m. Feb. 1, a caller reported that someone was throwing things out of a window in the 100 block of North Spring Street. A woman was arrested for taken to jail for domestic disorderly conduct.
Suspicious behavior — At 9:59 p.m. Feb. 2, a caller reported two people checking car doors in the 800 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Two males were located and transported. Police recovered car keys and other items.
