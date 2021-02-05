Beaver Dam Police Beat: Jan. 25-Feb. 4, 2021

Chemical odor — At 1:56 p.m. Jan. 31, a caller reported that a chemical-like smell in a building in the 100 block of Knaup Drive. Police made contact at various apartments and found a resident doing their nails. The caller was not happy and said they would continue to call.

Disorderly conduct — At 7:09 p.m. Jan. 31, a caller reported that someone was beating on his door in the 1800 block of North Center Street. A woman in the apartment said the caller would not let him leave. Police made entry into the apartment and the woman left in her vehicle. One man was arrested and taken to the hospital. Police found drugs and drug paraphernalia in the apartment. The man was later taken to jail and referred for disorderly conduct, bail jumping, drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession.

Disorderly conduct — At 3 p.m. Feb. 1, a caller reported that someone was throwing things out of a window in the 100 block of North Spring Street. A woman was arrested for taken to jail for domestic disorderly conduct.

Suspicious behavior — At 9:59 p.m. Feb. 2, a caller reported two people checking car doors in the 800 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Two males were located and transported. Police recovered car keys and other items.

