Beaver Dam Police Beat: Jan. 20 and 21, 2020
Fire — At 10:08 a.m. Monday, police received a 911 hangup from Laundry Connection, 832 Park Ave. A worker said everything was OK and there had been a dryer fire. The fire department responded.

Neighbor dispute — At 5:47 p.m. Monday, police received a report of people yelling in an office on Seippel Boulevard. A man was warned for having a vicious dog and disorderly conduct from an incident the previous week.

Theft — At 11:55 a.m. Tuesday, someone reported theft of personal items by a roommate on Norris Street.

Suspicious behavior — At 7:44 p.m. Tuesday, an employee a Rechek's, 609 N. Spring St., reported a man came in looking for $2,500 in gift cards. They were advised to discontinue contact with people suspected of being scammers. 

