Beaver Dam Police Beat: Jan. 20 and 21, 2020

Fire — At 10:08 a.m. Monday, police received a 911 hangup from Laundry Connection, 832 Park Ave. A worker said everything was OK and there had been a dryer fire. The fire department responded.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Neighbor dispute — At 5:47 p.m. Monday, police received a report of people yelling in an office on Seippel Boulevard. A man was warned for having a vicious dog and disorderly conduct from an incident the previous week.

Theft — At 11:55 a.m. Tuesday, someone reported theft of personal items by a roommate on Norris Street.

Suspicious behavior — At 7:44 p.m. Tuesday, an employee a Rechek's, 609 N. Spring St., reported a man came in looking for $2,500 in gift cards. They were advised to discontinue contact with people suspected of being scammers.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.