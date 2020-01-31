Beaver Dam Police Beat: Jan. 29 and 30, 2020

Traffic complaint — At 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, a caller reported a truck parked on County Road B with a blow-up doll inside it. The driver was protesting equipment being used on a construction site as part of a union demonstration.

Noise complaint — At 8:53 p.m. Wednesday, a caller reported ongoing issues in an apartment on West Third Street where children were roughhousing and hurting each other. The renter received a warning about the children being loud and was told there would a citation if it continued. The landlord was also warned.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Domestic violence — At 11:39 p.m. Wednesday, a woman reported a man had been drinking and was choking her on Walnut Street. The man was taken to jail for domestic disorderly conduct.

Suspicious activity — At 8:17 p.m. Thursday, someone reported an unknown person entered their house on Grove Street earlier in the evening. The caller's son heard someone on the stairs, called out and then heard the person go back down the stairs. The back door was unlocked and partially open. The person was not located and police took an informational report.

Noise complaint — At 10:30 p.m. Thursday, a caller reported an upstairs neighbor was moving furniture and vacuuming on Knaup Drive. The neighbor was advised of the complaint.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.