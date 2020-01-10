Beaver Dam Police Beat: Jan. 8 and 9, 2020

Noise complaint — Around 6:41 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to West Third Street over noise in a hallway. Subjects were warned.
Suspicious activity — At 8:08 p.m. Thursday, a caller reported that an SUV was parked in front of a business in the 100 block of Frances Lane and a man was banging on the door. The man was working on the locks.
Suspicious activity — At 3:33 a.m. Friday, a caller reported someone was attempting to open her back door on Cleveland Street. A neighbor with a Ring doorbell didn’t capture anything. Officers checked the area and didn’t see anything.
Suspicious activity — At 4:06 a.m. Friday, a caller a man was outside a building on Judson Street yelling and trying to get in. He had been locked out.
