Beaver Dam Police Beat: Jan. 8 and 9, 2020

Noise complaint — Around 6:41 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to West Third Street over noise in a hallway. Subjects were warned.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Suspicious activity — At 8:08 p.m. Thursday, a caller reported that an SUV was parked in front of a business in the 100 block of Frances Lane and a man was banging on the door. The man was working on the locks.

Suspicious activity — At 3:33 a.m. Friday, a caller reported someone was attempting to open her back door on Cleveland Street. A neighbor with a Ring doorbell didn’t capture anything. Officers checked the area and didn’t see anything.

Suspicious activity — At 4:06 a.m. Friday, a caller a man was outside a building on Judson Street yelling and trying to get in. He had been locked out.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.