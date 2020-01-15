Beaver Dam Police Beat: Jan. 13 and 14, 2020

Disorderly conduct — At 6:31 p.m. Monday, police received a report of a woman throwing stuff off a table in the lobby and being unruly on Lakecrest Drive. She was counseled about her behavior.

Disorderly conduct — At 10:19 p.m. Monday, a plant manager on North Spring Street reported an employee was being belligerent and was asked to leave. Police were to leave a message with the probation agent.

Suspicious behavior — At 3:22 a.m. Tuesday, police observed two people sleeping in a running car with open containers in the 300 block of Fourth Street. They were warned for winter parking and laws about open containers and prescription medicine. They were to move the car to a driveway.

Theft — At 6:21 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report that a juvenile stole $10 from another juvenile at McDonald's, 840 Park Ave. Police made contact with the child and a parent and the money was returned.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

