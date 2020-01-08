Beaver Dam Police Beat: Jan. 6 and 7, 2020

Car chase — Around 5:18 p.m. Monday, Beaver Dam police assisted in a traffic pursuit with a vehicle believed to be stolen on Highway 151 through Beaver Dam before the chase was terminated.

Theft — At 2:56 p.m. Tuesday, Beaver Dam police received a report of theft of money from a rent drop box on Seippel Boulevard.

Burglary — Around 3:51 p.m. Tuesday, a caller reported that someone broke into their son's bedroom through the basement window on Roedl Court. Items were missing and there were possible known suspects.

Theft — At 7:42 p.m. Tuesday, a caller reported theft of a wallet at Benvenuto's, 831 Park Ave., while working.

Noise complaint — At 4:58 a.m. Wednesday, a caller reported a neighbor had a very loud truck on Roedl Court.

