Beaver Dam Police Beat: Jan. 27 and 28, 2020

Road rage — At 12:54 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of road road at Kwik Trip, 2006 N. Spring St., involving a vehicle with unknown out-of-state plates. The complainant said the subjects followed them to Kwik Trip and then pushed them before taking off again. An officer checked the area and did not locate the vehicle.

Snowball — At 8:32 a.m. Tuesday, police received a report of a middle school student throwing a snowball inside a building on North Spring Street. Police were to follow up.

Traffic complaint — At 3:16 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report that someone did not stop for a crossing guard on Fourth Street. Police did not locate the vehicle but left a voicemail for the registered owner.

Roommate dispute — At 8:36 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report from a man who said his roommate hid a phone and wouldn't give it back on Lakecrest Drive. He said he would try to get his own line. The roommate later called and said the original caller was throwing furniture around. The first caller left when officers arrived. They were separated for the night.

