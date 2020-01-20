Beaver Dam Police Beat: Jan. 15-20, 2020

Burner phone — At 12:17 p.m. Friday, a woman on Judson Drive reported her daughter had a burner phone and wouldn't tell her whose it was.

Unwanted person — At 10:01 p.m. Saturday, police received a report that a person brought beer into Tower Lanes, 1660 N. Spring St., and became angry when told to throw it away. The staff took the beer away.

Noise complaint — At 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police received a report of yelling at a residence on Woodland Drive. Officers heard no noise upon arrival and someone who spoke through the door said the rest of the family was in bed.

Domestic violence — At 2:36 p.m. Sunday, police received a report of a possible domestic incident at a residence on North Spring Street. One man was taken to jail.

Noise complaint — At 3:45 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported neighbors were using a key fob to make a car honk and chirp on East Davis Street. A subject of the complaint said they were having issues with a vehicle while they were fixing it. They were advised to be more considerate of the neighbors.

Noise complaint — At 7:49 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported noise from an apartment on North Center Street. An officer made contact and found nothing unusual happening. The subject said the caller is mean to them. The caller was advised to stay away and call the landlord with issues.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.