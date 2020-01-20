Beaver Dam Police Beat: Jan. 15-20, 2020

Theft — At 11:01 a.m. Wednesday, a caller reported her purse and medication were stolen at Walmart, 120 Frances Lane.
Lock issue — At 9:39 a.m. Thursday, a caller reported her key got stuck in a lock on Front Street. When she came back later, the key was gone. The locks were changed and she wanted officers aware of what happened.
Disorderly conduct — At 11:58 a.m. Thursday, police received a report of a woman yelling and a child crying on Monroe Street. The women said she was upset while on the phone.
Noise complaint — At 12:43 p.m. Thursday, a caller reported a neighbor who plays loud bass on Judson Drive. The caller has spoken to the apartment manager and the noise continued. She was advised to call while the noise was happening.
Employee dispute — At 2:13 p.m. Thursday, police received a report that a former employee of Chill Zone, 801 Park Ave., came in and was yelling at a current employee. Police made contact with the suspect, who was removed.
Domestic incident — At 9:21 p.m. Thursday, police received a report of yelling and screaming on Gilmore Avenue. A husband and wife were having a verbal issue while going through a separation.
You have free articles remaining.
Robbery — At 8:10 a.m. Friday, police received a report of a possible robbery of an armored truck on North Spring Street. The report was unfounded.
Burner phone — At 12:17 p.m. Friday, a woman on Judson Drive reported her daughter had a burner phone and wouldn't tell her whose it was.
Unwanted person — At 10:01 p.m. Saturday, police received a report that a person brought beer into Tower Lanes, 1660 N. Spring St., and became angry when told to throw it away. The staff took the beer away.
Noise complaint — At 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police received a report of yelling at a residence on Woodland Drive. Officers heard no noise upon arrival and someone who spoke through the door said the rest of the family was in bed.
Domestic violence — At 2:36 p.m. Sunday, police received a report of a possible domestic incident at a residence on North Spring Street. One man was taken to jail.
Noise complaint — At 3:45 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported neighbors were using a key fob to make a car honk and chirp on East Davis Street. A subject of the complaint said they were having issues with a vehicle while they were fixing it. They were advised to be more considerate of the neighbors.
Noise complaint — At 7:49 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported noise from an apartment on North Center Street. An officer made contact and found nothing unusual happening. The subject said the caller is mean to them. The caller was advised to stay away and call the landlord with issues.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.