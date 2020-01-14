You are the owner of this article.
Beaver Dam Police Beat: Jan. 13, 2020
Disorderly conduct — At 6:31 p.m. Monday, police received a report of a woman throwing stuff off a table in the lobby and being unruly on Lakecrest Drive. She was counseled about her behavior.

Noise complaint — At 8:50 p.m. Monday, police received a report of a vehicle with loud bass driving around on North Spring Street. The driver was warned for the volume.

Disorderly conduct — At 10:19 p.m. Monday, a plant manager on North Spring Street reported an employee was being belligerent and was asked to leave. Police were to leave a message with the probation agent.

Suspicious behavior — At 3:22 a.m., police observed two people sleeping in a running car with open containers in the 300 block of Fourth Street. They were warned for winter parking and laws about open containers and prescription medicine. They were to move the car to a driveway.

