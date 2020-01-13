Beaver Dam Police Beat: Jan. 10-12, 2020

Drug complaint — At 9:43 a.m. Friday, police received information about possible drug activity over someone cooking over a stove while wearing goggles on West Mill Street. The person was cooking food and was still wearing work goggles.
Burglary — At 12:38 p.m. Friday, a manager at Lakecrest Drive reported a known suspect broke into a residence.
Noise complaint — At 6:36 p.m. Friday, police received a report people running around an apartment and many people coming and going on Knaup Drive. Police found the complaint to be unfounded.
Noise complaint — At 11:52 p.m. Friday, police received a report of loud music coming from a garage on East Mill Street. An officer did not locate the noise.
Traffic complaint — At 1:11 a.m. Saturday, police received a report of two SUVs driving through the grass to get from Woodland Drive to Corporate Drive with one person getting out with a duffel bag. Officer found tire tracks but did not locate any vehicles.
Suspicious behavior — At 3:10 a.m. Saturday, someone called the police after seeing two people brush snow off of vehicles that weren't theirs in the 100 block of East Maple Avenue. Police determined they were just being nice.
Vandalism — At 7:22 a.m. Saturday, a caller reported an ongoing issue with someone driving across his lawn on West Street with s request for extra patrol.
Theft — At 10:39 a.m. Saturday, police responded to McDonald's, 1639 N. Spring St., after a woman reported her husband's snowblower and gas can were stolen.
Domestic violence — At 1:43 p.m. Saturday, someone reported a physical altercation with a woman on New Year's Eve at Super 8, 711 Park Ave. Police did not locate the suspect. Police received a related report of harassment early Sunday.
Noise complaint — At 5:55 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported a resident in the 100 block of Lakecrest Drive was propping her door open with her walker with music and the TV blaring from the apartment. The resident allegedly gave the finger to a fellow tenant when asked to turn it down and shut the door.
Harassment — At 6:44 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported someone kept calling Pizza Hut, 115 Industrial Drive, and asking for employee schedules. Police found it was a 13-year-old and contacted the mother about it.
Disorderly conduct — At 5:37 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of people arguing outside on Beaver Street. A woman at the residence refused to answer the door.
Theft — At 4:36 p.m. Sunday, police received a report that a cart was stolen from Rechek's, 609 N. Spring St. Police found that a man was using the cart to transport groceries home and the cart was returned to the store. The man was provided a ride home.
Family trouble — At 6:19 p.m. Sunday, police received a report of a man banging on a door on Stark Street. He was to stay with a friend for the evening.
