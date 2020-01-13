Beaver Dam Police Beat: Jan. 10-12, 2020

Drug complaint — At 9:43 a.m. Friday, police received information about possible drug activity over someone cooking over a stove while wearing goggles on West Mill Street. The person was cooking food and was still wearing work goggles.

Burglary — At 12:38 p.m. Friday, a manager at Lakecrest Drive reported a known suspect broke into a residence.

Noise complaint — At 6:36 p.m. Friday, police received a report people running around an apartment and many people coming and going on Knaup Drive. Police found the complaint to be unfounded.

Noise complaint — At 11:52 p.m. Friday, police received a report of loud music coming from a garage on East Mill Street. An officer did not locate the noise.

Traffic complaint — At 1:11 a.m. Saturday, police received a report of two SUVs driving through the grass to get from Woodland Drive to Corporate Drive with one person getting out with a duffel bag. Officer found tire tracks but did not locate any vehicles.