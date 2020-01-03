Beaver Dam Police Beat: Jan. 2, 2020

Theft — At 10:31 a.m. Thursday, a caller reported theft of a purse from Walker’s, 813 Park Ave.
You have free articles remaining.
Property damage — At 1:19 p.m. Thursday, a caller reported somebody attempted to get into a building on Scott Street, prying open a door and shattering a sliding glass door. No entry was made.
Fire — At 7:36 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of smoke coming from a washer/dryer on Franklin Street.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.