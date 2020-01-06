Beaver Dam Police Beat: Jan. 3-5, 2020

Noise complaint — At 1:39 p.m. Friday, a caller reported a semi-truck running on East South Street.
Disorderly conduct — At 3:56 p.m. Friday, police responded to a report of a woman harassing Gene's Tires, 305 S. Center St. over the phone and issued her a citation.
Disorderly conduct — At 4:47 p.m. Friday, police responded to a report of a neighbor dispute on Madison Street and warned a woman for disorderly conduct.
Noise complaint — At 12:45 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of a man having a loud phone conversation in a car on Norris Street. He was using Bluetooth for the call and the sound was coming through the speakers. He was notified of the complaint.
Underage drinking — At 1:09 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of underage drinking at Quality Inn, 815 Park Ave. Juveniles were cited for underage drinking.
Noise complaint — At 5:48 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of shouting and jumping in an apartment on Knaup Drive. Police could hear multiple men inside but did not make contact.
Harassment — A 3:45 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported a man drove by her while she was outside the Rogers, 103 E. Maple Ave., and had a no-contact order. She later reported he parked in a nearby parking lot. He was taken to jail on a probation hold.
Missing juvenile — A 10:52 p.m. Saturday, police received a report that a missing child was at a location in the 800 block of South Lincoln Avenue. The juvenile was to be referred for obstruction after lying about his name and was transported securely.
Noise complaint — A 11:46 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported an ongoing issue with neighbors slamming doors on Industrial Drive and was to speak to the apartment managers.
Battery — A 1:46 a.m. Sunday, police were to refer two juveniles on Roedl Court for battery.
Vandalism — A 1:51 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported slashed tires on Judson Drive. The tires were worn and police found criminal damage to property could not be proven. Police filed a report.
Theft — A 2:42 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported jewelry was stolen after being set down on a counter at a business on Frances Lane. Police were to follow up and look at video.
Theft — A 2:42 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported his ID was stolen from a business in the 1600 block of North Spring Street.
Disorderly conduct — A 3:54 a.m. Monday, police received a report of a man banging on windows and doors on West Maple Avenue. Police made contact with a man and a woman and heard changing stories. The woman was released and the man was taken to jail for probation hold.
