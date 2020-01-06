Beaver Dam Police Beat: Jan. 3-5, 2020

Missing juvenile — A 10:52 p.m. Saturday, police received a report that a missing child was at a location in the 800 block of South Lincoln Avenue. The juvenile was to be referred for obstruction after lying about his name and was transported securely.

Noise complaint — A 11:46 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported an ongoing issue with neighbors slamming doors on Industrial Drive and was to speak to the apartment managers.

Battery — A 1:46 a.m. Sunday, police were to refer two juveniles on Roedl Court for battery.

Vandalism — A 1:51 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported slashed tires on Judson Drive. The tires were worn and police found criminal damage to property could not be proven. Police filed a report.

Theft — A 2:42 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported jewelry was stolen after being set down on a counter at a business on Frances Lane. Police were to follow up and look at video.

Theft — A 2:42 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported his ID was stolen from a business in the 1600 block of North Spring Street.

Disorderly conduct — A 3:54 a.m. Monday, police received a report of a man banging on windows and doors on West Maple Avenue. Police made contact with a man and a woman and heard changing stories. The woman was released and the man was taken to jail for probation hold.

