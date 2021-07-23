 Skip to main content
Beaver Dam Police Beat: July 13-22, 2021
Beaver Dam Police Beat: July 13-22, 2021

Miscellaneous — At 3:22 p.m. July 14, a caller reported a man knocked off a mirror in the 2000 block of North Spring Street. The man was warned. The caller didn’t want to press charges.

Domestic disturbance — At 10:45 p.m. July 14, a caller reported a domestic dispute in the 100 block of Lakecrest Drive. A man was arrested for bail jumping, domestic disorderly conduct and battery.

Confederate flag — At 8 a.m. July 15, police responded to a report of a man walking around with a backpack and carrying a Confederate flag in the 500 block of Gould Street. Police determined that he was expressing his freedom of speech.

Swatting — At 11:24 p.m. July 15, a caller reported that he shot his family and killed three people in the 500 block of Prospect Ave. Police determined that it was a fake “swatting” call and that everything was okay.

Wellness check — At 11:49 p.m. July 16, a caller reported a light that appeared to be turned on and off quickly as a signal for help. Police attempted contact but received no answer and determined everything was okay.

Burglary — At 11:50 a.m. July 18, a caller reported someone tried to break into her storage area in the 100 block of Rosendale Street. Police were to follow up.

Vandalism — At 7:12 a.m. July 20, a caller reported a broken front window in the 200 block of Fourth Street.

Theft — At 4:52 p.m. July 20, a caller reported two bikes were stolen from a rack in the 100 block of Knaup Drive.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

