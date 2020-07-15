Beaver Dam Police Beat: July 13 and 14, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Disorderly conduct — At 1:40 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a truck tearing up a lot and mud at Edgewater Park. Police made contact with the driver who received a citation.

Fight — At 6:33 p.m. Monday, a caller reported boys were punching each other at Lincoln Park. There was no fight when officers arrived. The boys in the area denied being in a fight.

Noise complaint — At 7:43 p.m. Monday, police responded to a group of people yelling in the 100 block of West Third Street. They were out trying to catch a loose dog.

Traffic stop — At 7:49 p.m. Tuesday, police stopped two people who were having a verbal disagreement by Lakecrest Drive. They were advised to separate for the night and police found no probable cause for an arrest. One of the people was advised to call police if the other person returned.

Harassment — At 10:17 p.m. Tuesday, a caller reported someone kept calling a location in the 1600 block of North Spring Street asking for “Chris.” No one named Chris was at the location.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

