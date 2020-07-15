You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Beaver Dam Police Beat: July 13 and 14, 2020
0 comments

Beaver Dam Police Beat: July 13 and 14, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

Disorderly conduct — At 1:40 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a truck tearing up a lot and mud at Edgewater Park. Police made contact with the driver who received a citation.

Fight — At 6:33 p.m. Monday, a caller reported boys were punching each other at Lincoln Park. There was no fight when officers arrived. The boys in the area denied being in a fight.

Noise complaint — At 7:43 p.m. Monday, police responded to a group of people yelling in the 100 block of West Third Street. They were out trying to catch a loose dog.

Traffic stop — At 7:49 p.m. Tuesday, police stopped two people who were having a verbal disagreement by Lakecrest Drive. They were advised to separate for the night and police found no probable cause for an arrest. One of the people was advised to call police if the other person returned.

Harassment — At 10:17 p.m. Tuesday, a caller reported someone kept calling a location in the 1600 block of North Spring Street asking for “Chris.” No one named Chris was at the location.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Digital Divide and Community Spread

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News