You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Beaver Dam Police Beat: July 15 and 16, 2020
0 comments

Beaver Dam Police Beat: July 15 and 16, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

Vandalism — At 8:10 a.m. Wednesday, a caller reported a vehicle with a window smashed out overnight in the 1000 block of DeClark Street.

Suspicious behavior — At 1:14 p.m. Wednesday, a caller reported a man was walking around with a backpack in the 1600 block of North Spring Street and asked for glasses before walking into a corn field. Police did not locate him.

Domestic disturbance — At 10:36 a.m. Thursday, a caller reported someone threatened her in the 400 block of Beaver Street. There were conflicting stories. The person arranged for a ride to leave the residence.

Suspicious behavior — At 12:06 p.m. Thursday, a caller reported a man was intoxicated at a rummage sale in the 100 block of Lakeshore Drive, acting strangely and telling people he had COVID-19. Police did not locate him.

Disorderly conduct — At 1:07 p.m. Thursday, a caller reported someone pushed her during an argument over a phone charger in the 900 block of Madison Street.

Disorderly conduct — At 1:23 p.m. Thursday, a caller requested a welfare check on a man who was in a wheelchair on the sidewalk in the 800 block of Madison Street, drinking and yelling all day. He was arrested and taken to jail for disorderly conduct.

Shots fired — At 10:02 p.m. Thursday, a caller reported hearing five shots fired in the 200 block of Industrial Drive. It was the only call about it.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: VISIT Milwaukee CEO on Hospitality Industry and COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News