Beaver Dam Police Beat: July 15 and 16, 2020

Vandalism — At 8:10 a.m. Wednesday, a caller reported a vehicle with a window smashed out overnight in the 1000 block of DeClark Street.
Suspicious behavior — At 1:14 p.m. Wednesday, a caller reported a man was walking around with a backpack in the 1600 block of North Spring Street and asked for glasses before walking into a corn field. Police did not locate him.
Domestic disturbance — At 10:36 a.m. Thursday, a caller reported someone threatened her in the 400 block of Beaver Street. There were conflicting stories. The person arranged for a ride to leave the residence.
Suspicious behavior — At 12:06 p.m. Thursday, a caller reported a man was intoxicated at a rummage sale in the 100 block of Lakeshore Drive, acting strangely and telling people he had COVID-19. Police did not locate him.
Disorderly conduct — At 1:07 p.m. Thursday, a caller reported someone pushed her during an argument over a phone charger in the 900 block of Madison Street.
Disorderly conduct — At 1:23 p.m. Thursday, a caller requested a welfare check on a man who was in a wheelchair on the sidewalk in the 800 block of Madison Street, drinking and yelling all day. He was arrested and taken to jail for disorderly conduct.
Shots fired — At 10:02 p.m. Thursday, a caller reported hearing five shots fired in the 200 block of Industrial Drive. It was the only call about it.
