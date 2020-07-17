Beaver Dam Police Beat: July 15 and 16, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vandalism — At 8:10 a.m. Wednesday, a caller reported a vehicle with a window smashed out overnight in the 1000 block of DeClark Street.

Suspicious behavior — At 1:14 p.m. Wednesday, a caller reported a man was walking around with a backpack in the 1600 block of North Spring Street and asked for glasses before walking into a corn field. Police did not locate him.

Domestic disturbance — At 10:36 a.m. Thursday, a caller reported someone threatened her in the 400 block of Beaver Street. There were conflicting stories. The person arranged for a ride to leave the residence.

Suspicious behavior — At 12:06 p.m. Thursday, a caller reported a man was intoxicated at a rummage sale in the 100 block of Lakeshore Drive, acting strangely and telling people he had COVID-19. Police did not locate him.

Disorderly conduct — At 1:07 p.m. Thursday, a caller reported someone pushed her during an argument over a phone charger in the 900 block of Madison Street.