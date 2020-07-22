Beaver Dam Police Beat: July 20 and 21, 2020

Vandalism — At 9:36 a.m. Monday, a caller reported someone damaged a sign at Goodwill, 130 Frances Lane, because she did not like the mask policy. She was advised that she is not allowed at the store and citations will be issues in the future.
Intoxicated person — At 4:18 p.m. Monday, a caller reported a man was laying in a parking lot and yelling in the 1600 block of North Spring Street. Officers found everything was OK and he was riding on a bike.
Suspicious behavior — At 5:45 p.m. Monday, a caller reported a young man tried to sell him cigarettes from a backpage. Police made contact with the person who denied having cigarettes and was given a ride home. His father was advised of the situation.
Disorderly conduct — At 1:16 a.m. Tuesday, a caller reported a man had struck a woman in the 300 block of Rosendale Street. The man left the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived. Both the man and the woman were to be cited for disorderly conduct.
Disorderly conduct — At 11:48 a.m. Tuesday, a caller reported a physical and verbal altercation with someone over a roofing job in the 100 block of Frances Lane. Neither wanted to pursue criminal charges and were to take the issue to civil court.
Domestic disturbance — At 12:49 p.m. Tuesday, a caller reported seeing a man getting out a vehicle twice around Spring Street and Stone Street to swing at women in the back seat, where there was a child. The vehicle was stopped in Columbus and the man was cited for operating while revoked. The suspect said the issue was verbal.
Theft — At 3:21 p.m. Tuesday, a caller reported theft of a handgun from a vehicle in the 100 block of Cherokee Road.
Domestic disturbance — At 3:46 p.m. Tuesday, a caller reported a man was threatening her on Lakecrest Drive before leaving. The issue was found to be verbal.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.