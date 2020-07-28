Beaver Dam Police Beat: July 24-26, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fight — At 7:12 a.m. Friday, a caller reported two people were fighting in the 300 block of Haskell Street. One man was taken to jail on a probation hold.

Theft — At 2:43 p.m. Friday, police received a report of a stolen bike in the 500 block of DeClark Street.

Vulgarity — At 5:15 p.m. Friday, police received a report of vulgar language on protest signs around East Burnett Street and Highway 151. The protesters were advised of the complaint.

Theft — At 8:05 p.m. Friday, a caller reported yard decorations were stolen in the 800 block of Beaver Street. The caller had video.

Hit-and-run — At 12:52 a.m. Saturday, callers reported a single vehicle accident where a driver left the scene on foot around Center Street and Liberty Street. Police made contact with the driver who admitted to driving the vehicle. He received a citation for OWI, hit-and-run, failure to notify police and inattentive driving.