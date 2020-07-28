Beaver Dam Police Beat: July 24-26, 2020

Fight — At 7:12 a.m. Friday, a caller reported two people were fighting in the 300 block of Haskell Street. One man was taken to jail on a probation hold.
Theft — At 2:43 p.m. Friday, police received a report of a stolen bike in the 500 block of DeClark Street.
Vulgarity — At 5:15 p.m. Friday, police received a report of vulgar language on protest signs around East Burnett Street and Highway 151. The protesters were advised of the complaint.
Theft — At 8:05 p.m. Friday, a caller reported yard decorations were stolen in the 800 block of Beaver Street. The caller had video.
Hit-and-run — At 12:52 a.m. Saturday, callers reported a single vehicle accident where a driver left the scene on foot around Center Street and Liberty Street. Police made contact with the driver who admitted to driving the vehicle. He received a citation for OWI, hit-and-run, failure to notify police and inattentive driving.
Intoxicated person — At 1:44 a.m. Saturday, a caller reported a man who was becoming belligerent after being asked to a leave a bar before leaving in a vehicle on Front Street. The vehicle was stopped and the man admitted to drinking. Police will request charges for bail jumping.
Trespassing — At 7 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported four people on the roof of St. Katharine Drexel church, 511 S. Spring St. Police did not locate them.
Vandalism — At 9:51 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported a vehicle was egged earlier in the day in the 100 block of East Davis Street. The caller had video of three people walking by at 7:17 p.m.
Domestic disturbance — At 2:12 a.m. Sunday, a caller reported an intoxicated man tried to hit her with his car in the 300 block of North Lincoln Avenue. A man was taken to jail on probation hold.
Domestic disturbance — At 4:38 a.m. Sunday, a caller reported a man was threatening to hurt her on McIntosh Drive. A man was taken to jail for domestic disorderly conduct.
Vandalism — At 12:54 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported a vehicle was spray painted overnight on County Road G.
Disorderly conduct — At 7:53 p.m. Sunday, police issued a citation to someone for disorderly conduct on Lakecrest Drive.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.