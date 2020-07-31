Beaver Dam Police Beat: July 27-29, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Suspicious behavior — At 1:46 p.m. Monday, a caller reported seeing three people near a drive-thru window in the 200 block of Industrial Drive. A window was broken out and a door was open.

Fire — At 4:03 p.m. Monday, a caller reported a house fire in the 100 block of East South Street. It was a small electrical fire in the basement and everything was OK.

Disorderly conduct — At 6:44 p.m. Monday, a caller reported being followed by children who were threatening to start a fight around Haskell Street and LaCrosse Street. The children were warned for disorderly conduct and told to cease contact with the people involved. A parent was advised.

Chase — At 4:34 p.m. Tuesday, police attempted to stop a subject for a warrant and the person took off on foot in the 200 block of Roller Avenue. The subject was arrested on local charges and warrants and taken to jail.

Domestic disturbance — At 2:39 p.m. Wednesday, someone reported a domestic disturbance in a vehicle around North Center Street and Oneida Street. The two subjects said it was a verbal issue. A man was cited for marijuana possession. A woman was cited for operating without insurance and not having properly registered plates.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.