Beaver Dam Police Beat: July 30-Aug. 4, 2020

Fight — At 12:21 p.m. July 30, a caller reported a fight between two men in the 800 block of Park Avenue. One man was provided a ride to a parole meeting.
Domestic violence — At 4:57 p.m. July 30, a caller reported her boyfriend hit her in the head in the 100 block of East Maple Drive. He had slapped her and she hit him. The man had left with his belongings. He was advised to stay away for a few days. Police found no probable cause for charges.
Disorderly conduct — At 10 p.m. July 30, a caller reported her father was jumped in the 1000 block of Madison Street while walking home from the bar. No money was taken and the victim wouldn't speak with law enforcement. The family was looking for suspects.
Domestic violence — At 11:13 p.m. July 30, a caller reported her mother's boyfriend was intoxicated and got physical with her and her mother in the 100 block of Warren Street. The man was taken to jail for domestic disorderly conduct.
Theft — At 12:19 p.m. July 31, a caller reported theft of tennis gear in the 100 block of Judson Drive.
Census worker — At 3:21 p.m. July 31, a caller reported a man rang the doorbell for five minutes before leaving. He was a census worker.
Battery — At 8:09 p.m. July 31, a caller reported her son was assaulted by three male juveniles at Swan City Park. On Aug. 1, one suspect was arrested and released to a family member and was to be referred for charges of battery and obstruction.
Noise complaint — At 10:20 p.m. July 31, police responded to a noise complaint at a bar in the 500 block of Madison Street and found no music upon arrival.
Noise complaint — At 12:53 a.m. Aug. 1, a caller reported a man and a woman were yelling at each other in the 200 block of Park Avenue. They were having a verbal argument while moving in.
Disorderly conduct — At 5:54 p.m. Aug. 1, a caller reported that someone pushed her and took her phone. Police made contact with the person and he was to return the phone.
Fight — At 2:20 a.m. Aug. 2, a caller reported five people were fighting in a parking lot in the 200 block of Front Street. They were separated and no one wanted to press charges.
Domestic violence — At 2:13 p.m. Aug. 2, a caller reported a possible domestic incident involving a knife in the 300 block of Haskell Street. One man was taken to jail for domestic disorderly conduct.
Suspicious behavior — At 11:10 p.m. Aug. 2, a caller reported a man was banging on the door and yelling at him in the 200 block of Baker Boulevard. The suspect was intoxicated and taken to the hospital for medical clearance.
Noise complaint — At 12:16 a.m. Monday, a caller reported someone was riding a very loud lawn mower around Starkweather Drive and Hiawatha Drive. The man had taken the mower out for a ride and it ran out of gas. He was to push it home.
Theft — At 8:05 a.m. Monday, a caller reported someone was entered his unlocked vehicle in the 100 block of Mallard Court and took car wash tokens and a firearm.
Theft — At 9:31 a.m. Monday, a caller reported a vehicle was broken into and a purse, laptop and medication were stolen in the 700 block of West Burnett Street.
Fight — At 2 p.m. Monday, a caller reported she and her pregnant friend were in a physical altercation with neighbors in the 900 block of Madison Street. Subjects were cited for disorderly conduct.
Domestic disturbance — At 7:31 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a possible domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Lake Street. A man was yelling at a woman. The woman did not speak to police. A man was taken to jail on probation hold.
Family trouble — At 11:22 p.m. Monday, a caller reported a woman was yelling for help in the 700 block of Beaver Street. Police made contact with a woman who had not taken a key when she left after an earlier argument. The parties were separated.
Suspicious behavior — At 4:29 a.m. Tuesday, a caller reported a man was trying to steal a dog from a yard in the 100 block of West Street. He was warned for trespassing and disorderly conduct and sent away.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
