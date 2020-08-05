Beaver Dam Police Beat: July 30-Aug. 4, 2020

Battery — At 8:09 p.m. July 31, a caller reported her son was assaulted by three male juveniles at Swan City Park. On Aug. 1, one suspect was arrested and released to a family member and was to be referred for charges of battery and obstruction.

Noise complaint — At 10:20 p.m. July 31, police responded to a noise complaint at a bar in the 500 block of Madison Street and found no music upon arrival.

Noise complaint — At 12:53 a.m. Aug. 1, a caller reported a man and a woman were yelling at each other in the 200 block of Park Avenue. They were having a verbal argument while moving in.

Disorderly conduct — At 5:54 p.m. Aug. 1, a caller reported that someone pushed her and took her phone. Police made contact with the person and he was to return the phone.

Fight — At 2:20 a.m. Aug. 2, a caller reported five people were fighting in a parking lot in the 200 block of Front Street. They were separated and no one wanted to press charges.

Domestic violence — At 2:13 p.m. Aug. 2, a caller reported a possible domestic incident involving a knife in the 300 block of Haskell Street. One man was taken to jail for domestic disorderly conduct.