Beaver Dam Police Beat: July 8-July 12, 2020

Suspicious behavior — At 11:43 p.m. July 8, police responded to a report of suspicious people in the back parking lot of Dycora, 410 Roedl Court. Officers made contact with juveniles who were out visiting friends. They were warned for curfew and sent home, with parent contact.
Theft — At 7:02 p.m. July 9, a caller reported theft of $120 from a residence in the 100 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
Disorderly conduct — At 10:07 p.m. July 9, a caller reported an intoxicated person was being argumentative at Kwik Trip, 1200 Madison St., before leaving and walking down the county road. County deputies received a report that he was punching mailboxes. No mailbox damage was found.
Disorderly conduct — At 1:31 a.m. July 10, a caller reported someone slapped him in the face on Lakecrest Drive. Officers on the scene found the caller was intoxIcated and others there said there was no altercation. The caller said the person slapped him a few days ago. Police found there was not enough probable cause.
Disorderly conduct — At 1:23 p.m. July 10, a caller reported someone broke his window in the 100 block of Roedl Court. One person was cited for criminal damage to property.
Domestic disturbance — At 10:07 p.m. July 10, police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of Grove Street, and one man was taken to jail.
Noise complaint — At midnight July 11, police responded to a report of fireworks and underage drinking in the 400 block of West Third Street. One man was taken to jail on a warrant.
Unwanted person — At 7:11 p.m. July 11, a caller reported a person was at a residence and refusing to leave in the 1000 block of Madison Street. She left and was advised she was not allowed there.
Vandalism — At 9:03 a.m. July 12, a caller reported a vehicle was egged in the 1400 block of Hiawatha Drive.
Unwanted person — At 9:52 a.m. July 12, a caller reported a person would not leave a location in the 100 block of South Spring Street. Officers made contact and the person was to leave for the evening.
Disorderly conduct — At 9:11 p.m. July 12, a caller reported a man in a black Ford Explorer ran a woman in a white SUV off the road near Kirsh Foundry, 125 Rowell St., yelling about her cheating, before leaving. Police did not locate them.
