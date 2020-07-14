Beaver Dam Police Beat: July 8-July 12, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Suspicious behavior — At 11:43 p.m. July 8, police responded to a report of suspicious people in the back parking lot of Dycora, 410 Roedl Court. Officers made contact with juveniles who were out visiting friends. They were warned for curfew and sent home, with parent contact.

Theft — At 7:02 p.m. July 9, a caller reported theft of $120 from a residence in the 100 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

Disorderly conduct — At 10:07 p.m. July 9, a caller reported an intoxicated person was being argumentative at Kwik Trip, 1200 Madison St., before leaving and walking down the county road. County deputies received a report that he was punching mailboxes. No mailbox damage was found.

Disorderly conduct — At 1:31 a.m. July 10, a caller reported someone slapped him in the face on Lakecrest Drive. Officers on the scene found the caller was intoxIcated and others there said there was no altercation. The caller said the person slapped him a few days ago. Police found there was not enough probable cause.

Disorderly conduct — At 1:23 p.m. July 10, a caller reported someone broke his window in the 100 block of Roedl Court. One person was cited for criminal damage to property.