Theft — At 7:47 a.m. Tuesday, police received a report of medicine theft from the 100 block of East Mill Street.
Domestic disturbance — At 2:01 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report of a man and woman fighting on Lakecrest Drive. The man left before officers arrived.
Theft — At 4:42 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report of a bicycle stolen from Twin Lane.
Runaway — At 7:01 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report of a runaway from Roedl Court.
Traffic complaint — At 11:14 a.m. Wednesday, someone reported a Jimmy John’s driver doing a U-turn downtown. The manager was advised to speak with the driver.
Vandalism — At 6:19 p.m. Wednesday, someone reported that an outside phone at Alliant Energy, 120 E. Maple Ave., was smashed.
Car fire — At 3:16 a.m. Thursday, police received a report of a car on fire at Walmart, 120 Frances Lane. Officers were able to put out the fire before the fire department arrived.
