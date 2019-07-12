Animal complaint — At 9:49 a.m. Wednesday, police received a report of a dog left in a car at Walmart, 120 Frances Lane, for over 20 minutes. Police spoke with the owner and said not to do that again.
Falling window — At 9:03 p.m. Wednesday, police received a report of a window that fell from the second floor of 127 Front St. The pane and glass were swept up.
Noise complaint — At 11:21 p.m. Wednesday, police received a report of children yelling on Webster Street. There was no noise when an officer arrived. Children had been swimming in the pool.
Domestic violence — At 12:31 a.m. Thursday, a woman reported her ex was taking her money and hit her with a TV remote on East Mill Street. There were ongoing issues over their relationship, money and living arrangements.
Drugs — At 1:03 a.m. Thursday, a woman reported she believed her husband did heroin on Judson Drive and officers responded. He refused EMS and said he had injected Percocet. There were no charges or complaint filed.
Welfare check — At 3:11 p.m. Thursday, someone called police concerned about an intoxicated man around East Mill Street and Spring Street. The man was intoxicated and taken to jail for bail jumping.
Accident — At 5:33 p.m. Thursday, police received a report that a car hit a building at North Spring Street and East Maple Avenue and rolling from the Chase Bank lot. The car was unoccupied and the building owner was notified.
Traffic complaint — At 10:10 p.m. Thursday, police received a report of people on bicycles at the corner of North Spring Street and East Maple Avenue daring traffic and making cars swerve and stop. Police did not locate them.
Disorderly conduct — At 11:04 p.m. Thursday, police received a report of an altercation on Frances Court and a mother was concerned about getting her daughter's items back from her friend's house.
Intoxicated driver — At 11:51 p.m. Thursday, police found a man passed out inside a vehicle still in drive at Fleet Farm, 1815 N. Spring St. He was taken to jail for OWI and probation hold.
