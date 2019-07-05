Disorderly conduct — At 1:26 a.m. Thursday, a caller reported people yelling outside a residence on Brook Street. They were warned.
Disorderly conduct — At 1:41 a.m. Thursday, someone reported a neighbor was beat up by several men in a silver sedan in the 800 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Police did not locate the suspect vehicle.
Found bicycle — At 6:34 a.m. Thursday, police received a green bicycle with large handlebars that had been left at Mobil, 201 S. Spring St.
Animal complaint — At 10:52 a.m. Thursday, someone reported a neighbor's dog was out without a leash and attacked their dog on Burchard Street. The dog did not need medical attention. The owner of the attacking dog was cited for having a dog at large.
Suspicious behavior — At 6:19 p.m. Thursday, a caller reported someone in a black vehicle tried to pick up their 9-year-old daughter around Lincoln Park. An officer made contact with the driver, who was making a delivery, and some girls had commented on it. He was advised to ignore such comments in the future.
Domestic violence — At 4:29 a.m. Friday, a man was taken to jail from the 200 block of West Third Street for domestic disorderly conduct, battery and strangulation.
