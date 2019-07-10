Domestic violence — At 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, police received a report that man who battered a woman was back at a residence on Lakecrest Drive. He was taken to jail for domestic disorderly conduct and battery.
Theft — At 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, police received a report of a stolen motor off an air conditioning unit in the 200 block of North Spring Street.
EMS — At 1:09 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report of a man laying in the street around East Third Street and North Spring Street. Police made contact with a man, who was intoxicated and had tipped over on his bicycle. He was taken into custody for felony bail jumping and later taken to a detox center. Police intended to request charges for bail jumping.
Hit-and-run — At 6:51 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report that a driver backed into a taxi in the 800 block of South Lincoln Avenue and took off running. The vehicle was towed. The driver was to be cited for hit-and-run and running from a vehicle when located.
Disorderly conduct — At 10:13 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report that a man was outside a residence on North Vita Avenue yelling to be let in. He was locked out and warned for disorderly conduct.
Intoxicated person — At 11:16 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report that an intoxicated man was on the ground on East Third Street. He was released to his mother.
