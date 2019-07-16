Theft — At 1:31 p.m. Monday, a woman reported her purse was stolen out of her unlocked vehicle while it was parked at Tahoe Park. There are no suspects.
Animal complaint — At 3:41 p.m. Monday, someone reported a puppy left outside on West Mackie Street without water. The owner was warned.
Unwanted person — At 4:31 p.m. Monday, a man reported his son's ex-girlfriend was at the residence and he wanted her removed. She was there to get her property. Her mother was to come and retrieve the items.
Unwanted person — At 5:46 p.m. Monday, a woman reported a man was attempting to contact her on Knaup Drive while there was a no-contact order in place.
Family trouble — At 12:43 a.m. Tuesday, someone reported a verbal argument with their husband on Gilmore Avenue and ended up staying with the neighbors for the night.
