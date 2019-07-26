Disorderly conduct — At 2:45 p.m. Thursday, police responded to an issue with a juvenile at the library, 311 N. Spring St.
Found grenade — At 3:19 p.m. Thursday, police received a report that someone found a grenade while doing landscaping work in the 1600 block of North Spring Street. The grenade was confirmed to be dead.
Theft — At 5:41 p.m. Thursday, a woman reported her child's scooter was stolen from the 100 block of West Third Street. She believed another family member may have taken it.
Suspicious behavior — At 11:57 p.m. Thursday, someone reported three children were pounding on her sister's rental car in the 700 block of South Center Street. They headed north after a neighbor yelled at them. Police did not locate them.
