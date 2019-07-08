EMS request — At 6:52 a.m. Friday, police received a report of a man passed out near a business on Commercial Drive. Officers and EMS made contact with him. He was not injured and had slept there for the night. He was counseled about trespassing.
Suspicious vehicle — At 11:42 p.m. Friday, police confronted a suspicious vehicle at Quality Inn, 815 Park Avenue. One person was taken to jail on probation hold and warrants from Delafield. One woman was taken to jail for possession of drug paraphernalia. Another woman was issued a citation for marijuana possession. One beagle was taken to the Dodge County Humane Society.
Welfare check — At 1:43 a.m. Saturday, police received a report that a man might have overdosed on Burchard Street. The caller then said he had a seizure. The man refused EMS and fled the scene in a pickup upon officer arrival.
Animal complaint — At 1:47 a.m. Saturday, Walmart, 120 Frances Lane, reported that someone dropped off a small gray dog. The dog had jumped out of a vehicle and was returned to the owner.
Vandalism — At 5:13 a.m. Saturday, police received a report that a port-a-potty had been damaged at the high school baseball field.
Family trouble — At 7:34 a.m. Saturday, police responded to an incident of family trouble on Vermont Street. The complainant wanted their daughter and boyfriend removed from the residence.
Vandalism — At 9:26 a.m. Saturday, a woman reported her vehicle was egged in the 900 block of DeClark Street.
Welfare check — At 9:51 a.m. Saturday, police received a request to remove pets at a residence on Vermont Street. Three of the four cats were brought to the Humane Society and the county’s aging department was contacted due to the living conditions.
Fight — At 6:53 p.m. Saturday, police received a report that a woman hit another woman at Thirsty Beaver, 500 Madison St., and fled on foot. The suspect was cited for disorderly conduct and released to a responsible party.
Threat — At 7:54 p.m. Saturday, police received a report that a woman’s former coworker was threatening to do damage to her vehicle and to her family on Madison Street. The male suspect agreed to stop after police contact.
Threat — At 8:43 p.m. Saturday, a woman reported a man and a woman threatened to harm her from Thirsty Beaver, 500 Madison St. The male suspect was taken to jail for probation hold.
Noise complaint — At 11:13 p.m. Saturday, police received a report of loud music from a party on Wall Street. The resident was advised of the complaint and said he would turn it down.
Disorderly conduct — At 12:11 a.m. Sunday, police responded to an argument at the McDonald’s drive-thru, 840 Park Avenue, over who got to go first. They were warned for their actions.
Neighbor dispute — At 1:26 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a neighbor dispute over a berry bush in the 1700 block of North Center Street. One neighbor confronted another about picking berries.
Disorderly conduct — At 5:05 p.m. Sunday, a man in the 1800 block of North Center Street said a woman went home with him the night before, began drinking again and was throwing items around the bathroom. Officers found numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia in the apartment. The woman was taken to jail for bail jumping.
